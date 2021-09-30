Doug's Dugout: Loyalty still matters

It was the fall of 1997. We were preparing to leave for our first marching competition of the fall. It was my first year at Schuyler Central and I was excited to get that first marching competition in the books at the Columbus Marching Band Festival.

We only had 42 students in the first band and 21 of those were freshmen. To say that we were a young group was more than just an understatement.

The day of competition arrived and I was taking roll before we loaded the busses to head to Columbus. There were 42 students on the list and only 36 students were present. Six students chose to do other things that day. The band did a job that I was very proud of, but the six students who chose to stay home lowered the score for everyone else in the band who gave up their Saturday to be a part of the event in Columbus.

Over the years we instilled a sense of pride in the band program. The students realized that it took every student in the group to make the band successful - to be the best that they could possibly be. I never had to worry about students showing up for the contests for the next 15 years.