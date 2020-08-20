Doug's Dugout: Making sense of football in America

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

By the time this paper hits the newsstands, there may have been more major developments in the information and thoughts presented here. This deals with football at all levels this fall and how it will be affected by COVID-19.

We have all heard the expression, “Comparing apples to oranges,” but in this case we have the entire proverbial fruit salad tossed into the serving bowl. Everyone seems to be going their own direction and doing their own thing once again. How can things be so different even within each level itself?

In the state of Nebraska, the Omaha Public School System, consisting of Benson, Bryan, Burke, Central, North, Northwest, and Omaha South were suspending all fall sporting events in their schools. It was an unpopular decision with many, but Superintendent, Dr. Cheryl Logan, made it clear that this as the best option for the safety for all students in the schools.

Incredibly, that has been the only school district in the state of Nebraska to suspend fall sports. Precautions are in place for the playing of high school sports and for their practices, but the question remains if these are enough to prevent more outbreaks in some schools across the state.