Doug's Dugout: Mercilessly, it's over

Exhale, it's over, it’s finally over. A football season filled with exciting finishes and excruciating losses finally came to an end on a beautiful November afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

Hat’s off to redshirt freshman starting quarterback Logan Smothers. Despite two interceptions and a handful of mental mistakes, the young man played well enough to lead Nebraska to a victory over a 9-2 Iowa team. Alas, the special teams did not play well enough for that to happen.

Have you ever heard over 86,541 people sigh, gasp or moan at the same time? That is what happened with Nebraska holding a 21-9 lead with 14:54 left in the game when Iowa's Henry Marchese blocked a punt and Kyler Fisher returned it for a touchdown. The thought permeating throughout the state of Nebraska was, “Here we go again!”

In the end, it was another loss by single digits, the ninth of the season.

This time, the Huskers had the game sealed away with a 21-6 lead in the third quarter. Then came that punt. I think every time I close my eyes for the next few months I will see William Przystup kicking the punt as if in slow motion while Iowa's Marchese is moving in 10-times speed.

Once again, a mess of a play by the special teams had doomed the Huskers to yet another defeat.

It is going to be another cold and long offseason for Husker fans but it should be interesting to say the least. Nebraska has to convince four offensive coaches, including an offensive coordinator, to come to Lincoln and help save Scott Frost’s head coaching job.

Then there is the dreaded transfer portal. How many current Nebraska players will look for a way to get out of the mess and seek greener pastures. Of course, Nebraska can work that to its favor as well and find unexpected editions, like it did with receiver Samori Toure.

The real key to getting things turned around is hiring a true special teams coach who can make it a top priority. There is no excuse for losing so many games because special teams is a net negative, overwhelmingly so.

The Huskers need a punter who can average 45 plus yards per boot, a place kicker who can consistently connect on field goals and kickoff and punt returners who can do better than call for a fair catch or gain 2 yards every chance they get. Good tackling and blocking would be welcome additions as well.

Yes, there certainly will be many things to keep our eyes on during the next few months regarding the Nebraska football program.

There is always next year. And after all, we can’t lose all our games in 2022 by single digits, right?

Relax and enjoy the bowl season.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

