Doug's Dugout: MLB moved to soon

Major league professional baseball began this past weekend for the sake of, well, getting, beginning. This will, more than likely, be one of those things we look back on several years regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and ask ourselves, “Why did professional sports get back to business during the second surge of the virus?”

As much as I wanted to see my beloved Cincinnati Reds FINALLY have a chance of making the playoffs, I did not want to see it happen at the expense of the players health. Now, that very team is in the cross hairs of another outbreak.

It began when eleven players and two coaches of the Florida Marlins tested positive for the virus. That outbreak forced the postponement of last Monday night’s game between the Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles.

To further complicate matters, the game between the New York Yankees and the Phillies was announced as a postponement as well because the Marlins were playing the series in Philadelphia. That caused major concern about bringing a new team into town that had not previously exposed to the virus. The wheels were beginning to turn in the wrong direction causing the move to begin the season to seem premature and downright wrong.