Doug's Dugout: MLB moved to soon

Major league professional baseball began this past weekend for the sake of, well, getting, beginning. This will, more than likely, be one of those things we look back on several years regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and ask ourselves, “Why did professional sports get back to business during the second surge of the virus?”
As much as I wanted to see my beloved Cincinnati Reds FINALLY have a chance of making the playoffs, I did not want to see it happen at the expense of the players health. Now, that very team is in the cross hairs of another outbreak.
It began when eleven players and two coaches of the Florida Marlins tested positive for the virus. That outbreak forced the postponement of last Monday night’s game between the Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles.
To further complicate matters, the game between the New York Yankees and the Phillies was announced as a postponement as well because the Marlins were playing the series in Philadelphia. That caused major concern about bringing a new team into town that had not previously exposed to the virus. The wheels were beginning to turn in the wrong direction causing the move to begin the season to seem premature and downright wrong.
Meanwhile, back in Cincinnati, designated hitter Matt Davidson tested positive for the virus right before the season began. Mike Moustakas, who was off to a blistering start after the first two games, was held out of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Tigers because of what was listed as an illness. Another player, Nick Senzel, was kept out of the starting lineup because he began feeling ill before the same game.
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see the danger in what could easily happen here. One team with 11 positive tests, then another, and so on, and so forth. It won’t be long before the remainder of the season is canceled because of the severe outbreak among all the teams in the major leagues.
It was a good effort by baseball to try to get things back to some sense of normalcy when they began playing their games this past weekend, just not a very smart one.
It is time to scrap the remainder of the season, close the gates, put the locks on the stadium entrances, look ahead to the 2021 season and pray for better days ahead.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
