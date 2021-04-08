Doug's Dugout: More than a feelin'

The Scott Frost Era is entering season number four. Even the most positive Husker fans began to doubt if this program would ever be moving forward again after a 3-5 finish in 2020 that left Frost with a 12-20 record in three seasons leading his alma mater.

A 28-21 win over Rutgers in the final game last season brought about shades of the glory days where the Nebraska passing game was set up with a bruising downhill running game. The young offensive line, featuring several first-time starters, pounded away relentlessly at a Rutgers defense that simply wasn’t up to the task of stopping the Big Red. The question was, is this a sign of things to come, or was it simply a tantalizing flash in the pan?

It has been strangely quiet on the Lincoln front since that cold night last December in New Jersey. Sure, there has been the usual portal and transfer news, but there has been no shouting of overconfidence and no threats of shortened or canceled seasons. It has been business as usual. For this Nebraska team and its coaching staff, that is great news indeed.

Even though several skill position players and offensive linemen have chosen to strut their talents elsewhere in 2021, the Huskers will be more talented in 2021 than the first day that Frost arrived back on the NU campus three years ago.