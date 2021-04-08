Doug's Dugout: More than a feelin'

The Scott Frost Era is entering season number four. Even the most positive Husker fans began to doubt if this program would ever be moving forward again after a 3-5 finish in 2020 that left Frost with a 12-20 record in three seasons leading his alma mater.
A 28-21 win over Rutgers in the final game last season brought about shades of the glory days where the Nebraska passing game was set up with a bruising downhill running game. The young offensive line, featuring several first-time starters, pounded away relentlessly at a Rutgers defense that simply wasn’t up to the task of stopping the Big Red. The question was, is this a sign of things to come, or was it simply a tantalizing flash in the pan?
It has been strangely quiet on the Lincoln front since that cold night last December in New Jersey. Sure, there has been the usual portal and transfer news, but there has been no shouting of overconfidence and no threats of shortened or canceled seasons. It has been business as usual. For this Nebraska team and its coaching staff, that is great news indeed.
Even though several skill position players and offensive linemen have chosen to strut their talents elsewhere in 2021, the Huskers will be more talented in 2021 than the first day that Frost arrived back on the NU campus three years ago.
The offensive line is still very young but talented. The quarterback situation is as good as it has been in years with Adrian Martinez at the controls and Logan Smothers serving as his backup.
The Huskers have a stable of talented, albeit, inexperienced, running backs and wide receivers, and their tight end position might be as talented as any group in this nation this fall.
Throw in a defense that showed great improvement last year and, once again, should be even better this season than last, and you have a team that could be a surprise this year.
We keep hoping that the times are a changing. True Husker fans have not given up on their beloved Big Red. Nebraska has a killer schedule that doesn’t make the climb to the top any easier. Let’s hope that this is the year that the Huskers finally break through with a winning season and a return to the winning attitude that Nebraska fans are all so very proud of.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.