Doug's Dugout: Much to be thankful for

I love the fall. In particular, I love Thanksgiving. I have much to be thankful for, and being a teacher and a coach at Schuyler Central High School, Schuyler Middle School, and the rural schools of the district certainly are at the top of that list.

I have seen many transitions in the city and in those schools in the 17 years I taught in Schuyler. I might add that the vast majority of those transitions were for the good.

My first year at Schuyler Central saw both the boys and girls basketball teams win their district tournaments and win games at the state tournament in Lincoln.

I saw the football team go to the state tournament in back-to-back seasons in 2007 and 2008. On those teams I witnessed one of the best high school tandem of running backs in the state of Nebraska in Mitch Hron and Kyle Emmanuel.

I saw the boys soccer team become a regular fixture at the state tournament in Omaha and watched both the boys and girls qualify for state in 2014.

I watched the marching band attain a level of greatness with 28 consecutive “Superior” ratings and five Grand Championships at Madison, Pierce and Schuyler.

I watched the SCHS One-Act team win a state title competing in Class A with some of the best teams Nebraska had to offer.

I saw an FFA group that needed a van of their own just to haul back the hardware when they went to state and national conventions.

There were so many amazing things happening in the Schuyler school system. I am sure that there are many more to come in the near future.

Truly, there have been so many things to be thankful for teaching and living in Schuyler.

As I sit here thinking about what I have to be thankful for, I have a lump in my throat thinking of former students and how thankful I have been for having the opportunity to teach such amazing young people. It took me several years away from the classroom to understand fully that it was never about those trophies or those “Superior” ratings - it was about the students and the lessons of life that we taught each other.

Happy Thanksgiving to you all and I hope that you are able to share this season of blessings with family and friends.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

