Doug's Dugout: Nothing but pride for Husker volleyball

Congratulations to the Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team for winning the 2021 NCAA volleyball championship with a 22-25, 31-29, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12 over the Nebraska Cornhusker women last Saturday night in Columbus, Ohio.

It was a match for the ages between the fourth-seeded Badgers and the 10 seed Huskers. The young and gritty group of athletes from Lincoln knocked off second seed Texas, and third seed Pittsburgh in the round of eight and in the semifinal match before their epic battle against their fellow Big Ten foe.

Nebraska struggled early in the season and encountered a three-match losing streak before entering conference play and getting back on track. Considering that three freshmen were in the starting lineup and two more saw extensive action, the recovery for the stretch run was nothing short of amazing.

We saw perhaps, the best coaching by one of the best coaches to ever roam the sidelines of volleyball gyms across this great land of ours. John Cook brought his team from the doldrums of that losing streak to one of the best teams in the nation by season’s end.

With the championship match tied at two games each the Badgers came out and took a 7-0 lead over the Huskers. It would have been easy for the Nebraska ladies to see the writing on the wall and watch the match slip away from them but instead they battled back and trailed 14-12 before Wisconsin scored the final point to earn the title.

I think back to the 1993 NU football season and the battle against No. 1 Florida State in the Orange Bowl. The second-ranked Huskers generated a big kickoff return in the final seconds only to watch a field goal attempt by Byron Bennett sail just wide of the upright.

From that night until the beginning of the following season, the scoreboard in Memorial Stadium read: Unfinished Business. The rest is history. Nebraska went on to win three national titles during the next four seasons.

It is easy to see the same thing happening to the Big Red volleyball team. They are young. To be sure, they are hurting today from that setback in Columbus. They have the best coach in the nation. It all adds up to a chance for a few titles coming to Lincoln in the next few years. They will be well-deserved titles to be sure.

Congratulations to Coach Cook and the Nebraska volleyball team. We are proud of you. GO BIG RED!

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.