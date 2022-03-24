Doug's Dugout: Off to a good start

Congratulations to the track teams and the soccer teams for getting off to such a great start this spring.

The boys soccer team started the season 2-1 with a 4-0 victory at Aurora and a 4-1 win over Beatrice in the first round of the Schuyler Invitational last weekend. Ralston won the final over Schuyler 2-1 in a thriller, but outscoring three teams by a combined 9-2 to begin the season bodes well for the Warriors as they hope to return to the state tournament in May.

The girls team is still searching for its first victory of the season, but has have competed well, especially on defense. If the Warriors can find some consistent scorers on offense, they have the potential to have a winning season for the first time in several years.

On the track scene, Marisol Deanda continues to excel in the long distance running events. Deanda has been a standout for the cross country and track teams for four years and it will be sad seeing her running career at Schuyler Central come to an end. We need to enjoy her excellence on the track while we still can.

The boys squad is looking good in the early going. Gavin Bywater is off to a great start in the 400-meter dash and the 3200 relay. This young man has made steady progress throughout his career and could have a stellar season in 2022.

Austin McCulloch blew away the competition with a leap of 11 feet, 7 inches in the pole vault Friday in Seward to grab the first-place medal. To begin the season with such an incredible effort is a great sign for what he has to look forward to this year.

Boys golf has not started yet but it will be exciting to see if they can improve on their solid season a year ago.

Good luck to all the teams as their seasons get into full swing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0