DOUG'S DUGOUT: Oh, to be a mind reader

Years from now the story of Adrian Martinez could very well be a top-10 best seller. Sadly, if things continue going the way they have for the past year and two games, his time at Nebraska will be remembered for what could have been and what we never saw.

Martinez came to Nebraska as a much-heralded high school quarterback who was announced as the perfect prototype of quarterback for coach Scott Frost’s offensive system. He was going to be the next Tommie Frazier and lead Nebraska to the promised land of the College Football Playoff.

As a freshman at NU, he was set for stardom. Even though he was injured in the second game of the season against Colorado, the talented quarterback had the look of a champion. He was a good passer, and he had the running ability that made him a dangerous weapon.

Nebraska struggled to a 4-8 record in his first season and then underachieved in a 5-7 season in 2019. It was supposed to have been Nebraska’s romp to a Big Ten west division title led by the purebred quarterback, but all expectations fell miserably short of their goal.