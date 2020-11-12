DOUG'S DUGOUT: Oh, to be a mind reader

Years from now the story of Adrian Martinez could very well be a top-10 best seller. Sadly, if things continue going the way they have for the past year and two games, his time at Nebraska will be remembered for what could have been and what we never saw.
Martinez came to Nebraska as a much-heralded high school quarterback who was announced as the perfect prototype of quarterback for coach Scott Frost’s offensive system. He was going to be the next Tommie Frazier and lead Nebraska to the promised land of the College Football Playoff.
As a freshman at NU, he was set for stardom. Even though he was injured in the second game of the season against Colorado, the talented quarterback had the look of a champion. He was a good passer, and he had the running ability that made him a dangerous weapon.
Nebraska struggled to a 4-8 record in his first season and then underachieved in a 5-7 season in 2019. It was supposed to have been Nebraska’s romp to a Big Ten west division title led by the purebred quarterback, but all expectations fell miserably short of their goal.
Then we entered this 2020 campaign and all the craziness that has gone along with it. From no season, to a shortened season, etc. Just looking at the schedule made many Husker faithful moan as it was sprinkled with Ohio State, Wisconsin, Penn State, and Minnesota. Most college football experts predicted Nebraska to finish near the 4-4 mark but many also saw Martinez returning to his 2018 form giving Nebraska at least an outside chance of playing in the Big Ten title game in Indianapolis in December.
Even if Aaron Rodgers had been playing quarterback for Nebraska against Ohio State in the season opener, it is highly doubtful if Nebraska could have pulled off an upset. But the next game, at Northwestern, was a game that Nebraska could have won 42-21 if it had clicked on offense.
The loss in Evanston, Illinois can not be wholly blamed on Martinez, but he underthrew wide open receivers, threw an interception and ran very tentatively to the point of opting to slide to the ground on a scramble that left him short of a critical first down. This was not the same quarterback that we were licking our chops over two years ago.
I am not going to sit here and bash Martinez and blame him for Nebraska’s ineptness of late, but I do have to wonder what is going through his mind right now. He is such a fine young man and a great team leader, but it appears that he has lost all confidence in himself.
Talent doesn’t disappear from a player, but motivation can and will. I am hoping that Mr. Martinez can dig deep and find that confidence and return to being one of the best quarterbacks in the conference or even the nation.
Yes, I sure wish I could read his mind and try to figure out what is going on with the young man that is causing him to struggle. God willing, he will find the answer on his own very soon.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
