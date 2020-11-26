DOUG'S DUGOUT: One season down, two to go?

City after city in Nebraska is making plans to put mandates in place this week to deal with the severe spike in COVID-19 cases across the state. Even though high school sporting events have suspiciously been left out of the discussion for the most part, there are rumors beginning to swirl that the winter sports seasons could possibly be put on hold or, at the very least, dealyed until after Christmas.

The fall seasons, filled with cancellations, quarantines, etc., ended this past weekend with a deep sigh of relief and a wipe of sweat from collective brows as the NSAA football champions were crowned in seven classes.

In Class A Omaha Westside defeated Elkhorn South 37-21, in Class B Elkhorn downed Aurora 42-19, in Class C-1 Pierce squeaked past Adams Central 28-19, in Class C-2 Ord downed Fremont Bergan 28-7, in D-1 Dundy County-Stratton defeated Burwell 42-36 in a battle of unbeatens, in D-1 BDS defeated Sandhills/Thedford 36-28 and in Six-Man McCool Junction registered the only romp of the finals with a 70-20 pounding of Sterling.

Two weeks earlier the state volleyball champions were crowned. In Class A Elkhorn South downed Papillion-LaVista South 3-0, in Class B Omaha Skutt Catholic defeated Norris 3-1, in Class C-1 Wahoo needed five sets to end St. Paul’s upset hopes 3-2, in Class C-2 Lutheran High Northeast also needed five sets to down Norfolk Catholic, in Class D-1 Pleasanton swept Fremont Bergan 3-0 and in Class D-2 top-seeded Diller-Odell downed CWC in five sets 3-2.

Two sets of finals, in the books, over and out

Now the clock is ticking locally on boys basketball, girls basketball and wrestling. No one sport is more important than any other. If one plays, all should play. If one practices, all should practice. If one team has to alter any phase of its program, all of the teams should have to follow suit.

Thus far, teams are completing their second week of training after the winter sports season officially began practices on Nov. 16.

That may not sound fair, but very little about this epidemic has been fair. It’s not fair that restaurants are having the screws turned on them again. It’s not fair that everyone should have to wear masks whenever they head out into public. It’s not fair that some people are even being told to avoid visiting their families during the holidays. It’s not fair.

But if we can do anything to bring an end to this nightmare that has been haunting us for nearly a year now then we must do it. That includes possibly locking the doors to high school gymnasiums until we can get this thing under control.

Hang in there folks! Together, we CAN and WILL do this.