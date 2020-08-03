Doug's Dugout: Safety the new priority

January turned to February. The wrestling came to another successful conclusion in Omaha and the basketball teams were winding down their seasons. Sadly, at the same time, those quiet rumblings of some far-off virus were quickly becoming an alarming reality here in the United States. Surely this COVID deal would quickly pass us by and we would get back to normal before we even knew what had hit us.

That was then. This is now. The last school year ended without any spring sports. It ended without any activities at all as students were being taught in their homes via the internet and schools, for the most part, were eerily quiet and vacant.

Now, school districts across the country are trying to figure out how to return to the classrooms this fall. They are wondering if there will be any fall sports or other activities at all. As COVID-19 continues its stranglehold around the world, there are certainly more questions today than available answers.

What is best for the students? What is best for teachers, staff members, and coaches in our schools. What is best for the families of these students?

We are about three weeks away from the first scheduled activities at Schuyler Central High School and things are supposed to proceed as close to “normal” as possible. I am hoping that this 2020-2021 school year turns out better for all students involved than the one they had to endure last year. I am sincerely hoping that games will be played and activities will be held but only with the safety of all involved as the top priority.

