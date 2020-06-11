Doug's Dugout: Schuyler's new gym and college football

At Second Glance: I have to admit that I was one of the citizens of Schuyler who had a difficult time understanding why the district would be building a new gymnasium, kitchen, lunchroom, Fine Arts Presentation Area, and concrete parking lot.
I know that may sound especially strange coming from someone who bleeds Schuyler green, taught band and coached at Schuyler for 17 years, and has been blessed with the opportunity to write sports articles for the Schuyler Sun. But, I did have my doubts.
People can raise the question of money, timing in the chaos of today's world, etc. I now realize that the students of Schuyler Central High School should certainly have the best facilities possible to have the best educational opportunities possible.
Kudos to the administration, staff, and students of Schuyler Central who are about to see a wonderful dream come to fruition. I am sure that we are in store for many memorable moments in the future as our students excel in the classroom, on the stage, and on the court.
College Football (What Does the Future Hold?): One day we are biting at the bit because the opening of college football is drawing near. The next day we are pulling back on the reins as were being told about coach, after coach, after coach, who made a racist comment as recently as a few weeks ago to as long ago as the dawn of time.
Today we read about another player entering that dreaded “transfer” portal then tomorrow we will read about that “surprise diamond in the rough” that decided to transfer to our beloved institution of higher learning.
It is like a cyclone picking up more and more speed and causing more and more damage each and every day.
As with so many other things in this mixed-up world that we live in, college athletes will never be the same again. The way that we knew sports just 12 months ago has exploded in our faces. The thought process is now, “what can I say?” and “what do I dare not say?” instead of teaching young men and women to be successful in life once they leave college.
Are we approaching the point where there will be no more people wanting to coach in the future? Will they always be looking over their shoulders making sure that they don't offend anyone?
There is hope in this world. I firmly believe that. We don't have to live in a world of hatred. We don't have to see people who were once their friends simply because of their skin color. We are better than this. Let's hope and pray that we can someday look across a peaceful and loving nation that we can ALL be proud of.
Doug Phillips is a freelancer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
