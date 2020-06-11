Doug's Dugout: Schuyler's new gym and college football

Today we read about another player entering that dreaded “transfer” portal then tomorrow we will read about that “surprise diamond in the rough” that decided to transfer to our beloved institution of higher learning.

It is like a cyclone picking up more and more speed and causing more and more damage each and every day.

As with so many other things in this mixed-up world that we live in, college athletes will never be the same again. The way that we knew sports just 12 months ago has exploded in our faces. The thought process is now, “what can I say?” and “what do I dare not say?” instead of teaching young men and women to be successful in life once they leave college.

Are we approaching the point where there will be no more people wanting to coach in the future? Will they always be looking over their shoulders making sure that they don't offend anyone?

There is hope in this world. I firmly believe that. We don't have to live in a world of hatred. We don't have to see people who were once their friends simply because of their skin color. We are better than this. Let's hope and pray that we can someday look across a peaceful and loving nation that we can ALL be proud of.

Doug Phillips is a freelancer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0