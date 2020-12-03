Doug's Dugout: Sizzle and Fizzle in Lincoln

And while the arena was sizzling, a half a state away the football team was fizzling once again. Let’s be honest. No one really thought that Nebraska had a chance of winning the Big Ten west division west crown this season. But in year three of the Scott Frost reign, I would imagine that most people thought the Huskers would finally stop being their own worst enemy with turnovers, penalties and mental errors in the blocking and tackling game.

The Huskers 26-20 loss to Iowa in Iowa City went down as another game that Nebraska could have won and probably should have won. The Big Red went toe-to-toe with a good, not great, Iowa team and had a 20-13 lead in the third quarter. But a muffed punt return, another killer of a holding call on an offensive lineman and a fumble on a sack, where Adrian Martinez never even saw the defensive lineman stepping right past the Nebraska offensive lineman, spelled doom for Nebraska once again.

Nebraska used to have a swagger that intimidated opponents into a fearful trance. Now, every team that plays the Huskers knows it has a better than 50/50 chance of watching the men in scarlet and cream beat themselves on any given Saturday. Give NU enough time and it will self-destruct.