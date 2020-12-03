Doug's Dugout: Sizzle and Fizzle in Lincoln

We had ourselves some more sizzle and fizzle in Lincoln this past weekend. The sizzle came on the floor of the Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Nebraska basketball team, with a plethora of new names that we had not heard of before Thanksgiving weekend, won two of three games to start off the season and came a 3-pointer away from knocking off a very good Nevada team and going 3-0 out of the gate.
The Huskers opened with a 102-55 romp past McNeese State, lost a 69-66 last-second heartbreaker to Nevada then stomped a good North Dakota State team by a score of 79-57. Nebraska hosted South Dakota this past Tuesday night and hosts Florida A&M on Sunday.
Teddy Allen was the leading scorer against NDSU with 22 points followed by Trey McGowens with 19, Lat Mayen with 12, Dalano Banton with 12 and Thor Thorbjarnarson with 3. Those are not exactly household names, at least not just yet.
This is a talented group of athletes that Fred Hoiberg has assembled through the junior college route and the transfer portal. With a group that has not played together for long periods of time, the Huskers have shown a penchant for hot spells followed by ice cold spells, but that is something that Nebraska can overcome with good coaching.
As this team plays together on a regular basis, it could be one of the surprise teams in the Big Ten conference this season.
And while the arena was sizzling, a half a state away the football team was fizzling once again. Let’s be honest. No one really thought that Nebraska had a chance of winning the Big Ten west division west crown this season. But in year three of the Scott Frost reign, I would imagine that most people thought the Huskers would finally stop being their own worst enemy with turnovers, penalties and mental errors in the blocking and tackling game.
The Huskers 26-20 loss to Iowa in Iowa City went down as another game that Nebraska could have won and probably should have won. The Big Red went toe-to-toe with a good, not great, Iowa team and had a 20-13 lead in the third quarter. But a muffed punt return, another killer of a holding call on an offensive lineman and a fumble on a sack, where Adrian Martinez never even saw the defensive lineman stepping right past the Nebraska offensive lineman, spelled doom for Nebraska once again.
Nebraska used to have a swagger that intimidated opponents into a fearful trance. Now, every team that plays the Huskers knows it has a better than 50/50 chance of watching the men in scarlet and cream beat themselves on any given Saturday. Give NU enough time and it will self-destruct.
People are always saying, 'Get off their case. They are just young men trying their hardest.' For those of us who witnessed the glory days of the 1990’s, we are well aware that the luster, desire, effort and pride from that era have faded into oblivion. I will never give up on coach Frost and his players. I simply wish they felt the same way after another tough to swallow loss.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
