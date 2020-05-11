Doug's Dugout: Some good sports news

It’s time for some good news in the sporting world, even if it did occur 12 years ago.
It was the fall of 2008. The Schuyler Central High School football team had high hopes for a stellar season in the Class B ranks of Nebraska varsity football. The Warriors were coming off a 4-6 season the previous year, a season that saw Schuyler reach the state playoffs for the first time since 1998.
Even though Schuyler lost a 49-0 first-round game to Crete, the groundwork had been laid for 2008.
The team featured the offensive backfield of Mitch Hron, Kyle Emanuel, John Svoboda, and Jim Belina. The Warriors ran out of the Maryland-I offense and became stronger and stronger as the year progressed.
Hron and Emanuel were also linebackers on a powerful defense and put together several big tackels throughout the season. Hron went on to earn All-State First Team honors in the Lincoln Journal Star.
SCHS opened the season with a 21-18 victory over Platteview at home. Hron rambled for 162 rushing yards and Emanuel added 84, setting the tone for the rest of the campaign.
Game 2 featured another fierce ground attack during a 32-20 home win over Hastings that was never in doubt. The Warriors rolled to a 20-0 first-quarter lead and ended up with 426 rushing yards on 55 carries. This time, Emanuel led the attack with 225 on the ground while Hron toted the rock 13 times for 145.
The Warriors improved to 3-0 the following week with a 32-14 win at North Bend Central against the Tigers setting up a much-anticipated matchup against the Columbus Discoverers at Schuyler in Week 4.
Emanuel rushed for 231 yards and three touchdowns while Hron scored twice and amassed 109 rushing yards, leaving Columbus shaking its head. The Discoverers had no answer for the Warrior rushing attack and never threatened after falling behind 14-0 at halftime.
Following a 29-20 win over Columbus Lakeview and improving to 5-0, Schuyler ran into the last team to hand them a defeat. Crete, like it had in the previous playoffs, shutout Schuyler in a 35-0 final. For the first time all year, the Warriors ground game was held below 100 yards as they fell to 5-1 entering district action the following week.
The Warriors bolted to a 3-0 record in district action to take the district crown. They outscored their three opponents by a total of 114-37. Schuyler defeated Blair 35-7, Mount Michael Benedictine 47-14 and South Sioux City 32-16 in succession to end the regular season with a sparking record of 8-1, qualifying for the state playoffs for the second year in a row.
The first-round opponent was Holdrege. The Dusters arrived in Schuyler with a 5-4 season mark. On a cold and windy October evening, the Warriors came from behind in the fourth quarter with a pair of touchdowns to pull out the hard-fought 28-21 victory.
Emanuel starred against the Dusters, racking up 276 rushing yards on 30 carries while scoring three touchdowns. Hron was a monster on defense with 11 solo tackles including several bone-crushing stops in the fourth quarter with the game on the line.
The victory earned the Warriors a trip to western Nebraska to take on one of the Class B perennial powerhouse squads in McCook.
McCook was heavily favored to end Schuyler’s dream season, but the Warriors came, scored first and took a 7-0 lead while shutting down the Bison’s vaunted offense.
Schuyler was methodically driving down the field for a two-score lead when disaster struck. A turf toe injury that had been bothering Emanuel reared its ugly head once again. To make matters even worse, Hron was on the bench injured as well. With both of its offensive spark plugs out of action, the flood gates opened and McCook rebounded for an impressive 42-7 triumph.
Even though the Warriors ended their season on that frigid night in McCook with a 9-2 record, the 2008 season will stand out as one of the great ones in the illustrious history of Schuyler Central High School football.
Emanuel went on to star at North Dakota State as a defensive end and played for several years in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers. Hron walked on as a linebacker at Nebraska.
It was truly was a season to remembered ant one that still burns brightly in the hearts of most Schuyler football fans everywhere.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
