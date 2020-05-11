Doug's Dugout: Some good sports news

Emanuel starred against the Dusters, racking up 276 rushing yards on 30 carries while scoring three touchdowns. Hron was a monster on defense with 11 solo tackles including several bone-crushing stops in the fourth quarter with the game on the line.

The victory earned the Warriors a trip to western Nebraska to take on one of the Class B perennial powerhouse squads in McCook.

McCook was heavily favored to end Schuyler’s dream season, but the Warriors came, scored first and took a 7-0 lead while shutting down the Bison’s vaunted offense.

Schuyler was methodically driving down the field for a two-score lead when disaster struck. A turf toe injury that had been bothering Emanuel reared its ugly head once again. To make matters even worse, Hron was on the bench injured as well. With both of its offensive spark plugs out of action, the flood gates opened and McCook rebounded for an impressive 42-7 triumph.

Even though the Warriors ended their season on that frigid night in McCook with a 9-2 record, the 2008 season will stand out as one of the great ones in the illustrious history of Schuyler Central High School football.