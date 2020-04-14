Doug's Dugout: Spring sports fantasies

Gerrit Cole picked up the second no-hitter of the week last Friday as he mowed down the Oakland A's in Oakland by the score of 2-0 while striking out 13 A's batters. After a slow start, the Yankees are now 8-7 on the season and primed to pull away from the rest of the American League East.

Moving onto the local sport's scene, the SCHS boys soccer team had a 2-0 week with wins over Seward and Crete to keep their solid grip on the number five rating in Class B. The victory over Crete provided more fireworks than the Fourth of July.

With a 30 mph, gale-blowing out of the south behind their backs in the first half, the home town Cardinals seemed to be worthy of their No. 6 rating as they exploded for a 3-0 lead within the first 22 minutes of the match. Crete then came out of the locker room for the second half and scored a goal on a header in front of the SCHS goal less than a minute into the frame to go up 4-0 and seemingly put the game away. Schuyler settled down in a big way and scored the next four goals to send the match to overtime knotted at 4-4.