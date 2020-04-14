Doug's Dugout: Spring sports fantasies

Wow! What an amazing week in sports that was. It was the kind of week that will keep our heads spinning for several weeks to come. There were major developments on the gridiron in Lincoln, two no-hitters in the major leagues, and one of the craziest soccer matches seen at Schuyler in many years.
The week featured temperatures in the 70's and 80's across the midwest and soft warm breezes out of the south that gave us a glimpse of the summer ahead.
In Lincoln, the Huskers held another week of spring practices as they prepared for the much anticipated spring game this Saturday. It was a week that saw the defense continue to blossom with several newcomers displaying their prowess for the Big Red.
As the high-powered offense, led by Adrian Martinez, Luke McCaffrey, and Logan Smothers, put up video game-like numbers once again, the defense has suddenly become a force to be reckoned with. We will see bits and pieces of just how much of a force we can expect this weekend.
There was not one, but two no-hitters hurled in major league baseball last week. Luis Castillo struck out 15 Philadelphia batters as the Cincinnati Reds continued their early season play with an impressive 9-0 win over the Phillies. The Reds, winners of 12 of their last 14 games, provided Castillo with all the runs that he needed in the first inning.
Gerrit Cole picked up the second no-hitter of the week last Friday as he mowed down the Oakland A's in Oakland by the score of 2-0 while striking out 13 A's batters. After a slow start, the Yankees are now 8-7 on the season and primed to pull away from the rest of the American League East.
Moving onto the local sport's scene, the SCHS boys soccer team had a 2-0 week with wins over Seward and Crete to keep their solid grip on the number five rating in Class B. The victory over Crete provided more fireworks than the Fourth of July.
With a 30 mph, gale-blowing out of the south behind their backs in the first half, the home town Cardinals seemed to be worthy of their No. 6 rating as they exploded for a 3-0 lead within the first 22 minutes of the match. Crete then came out of the locker room for the second half and scored a goal on a header in front of the SCHS goal less than a minute into the frame to go up 4-0 and seemingly put the game away. Schuyler settled down in a big way and scored the next four goals to send the match to overtime knotted at 4-4.
Both teams scored two wind-aided goals in overtime. Crete notched their scores in the first overtime period to go up 6-4 then Schuyler scored two goals in the second ten minute frame to knot the score once again at 6-6. In the shootout both teams traded goals on each of their first four attempts. But in the fifth and final exchange, Crete's attempt on goal sailed inches over the crossbar while Schuyler's kick found the low left corner of the goal sending the Warriors home with the victory.
The way last week turned out we can only hope for more of the same this week. Until then...
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
