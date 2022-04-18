Doug's Dugout: Start making summer plans

The months of summer will soon be upon us once again. What a wonderful time of the year it is for enjoying sports and nature with family and friends.

My wife and I have purchased fishing licenses for the past two years and it came time to decide if we would be doing that again in 2022. Based on the number, or lack thereof, I have caught during that time, two to be exact, the decision certainly wouldn’t be based upon my talents with rod and reel.

It didn’t take me long to decide what to do. Going fishing wasn’t so much about catching fish. It was more about spending time with my wife and my dog Tucker, being together as a family. It's a chance to get outside and enjoy those tender moments together.

With many places to fish in Schuyler and the surrounding area, it is a wonderful opportunity to gather up the grandkids and head on down to the local pond to catch a fish or two and create memories that will last a lifetime.

But what if spending a day fishing isn't your idea of a good time? How about a trip to the Schuyler golf course? It is a beautiful course, especially in the morning when the birds are singing and there is still a soft breeze evaporating the morning dew.

Each of the nine holes can be a challenge, but it's not necessarily about how many shots it takes you to sink that 3 foot putt. It's about the experience you can enjoy with friends and loved ones.

Along that same line, there is the old mini-golf course in Columbus that provides fun for all ages.

From tots to grandparents, a chance to spend such cherished moments together on a summer night is something to be remembered by all involved for a long time to come.

For those of you who like baseball, the Leigh/Schuyler Crawdads will once again be fielding a team in the Dodge County Baseball League. Taking in one of their games at the famous Merchant Park in Schuyler is a grand experience for one and all.

From quality baseball played by the local diamond heroes to the yum-yums at the concession stand, a Sunday afternoon or a Thursday night at the ballpark is a fantastic opportunity to take the entire family on a fun outing.

Put the television remotes down this summer. Unplug those video consoles and power down the cell phones. There are memories to be made this summer in Schuyler, Nebraska.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

