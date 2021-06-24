Doug's Dugout: Stuck in the Middle

The Leigh/Schuyler Crawdads are wedged in the middle of the Dodge County Baseball League standings heading into this weekend.
On June 13, the Crawdads lost at Wahoo to the top-ranked and unbeaten Wombats by the score of 11-3. Last Thursday. The Crawdads battled the second-place team in the league to the last out and lost a tough game at West Point to the 5-1 Bombers by the score of 5-4. Schuyler needed a solid performance heading to a home and away series against North Bend this weekend, and the Crawdads certainly got it.
Schuyler’s offense, which has been quiet for much of the early season, erupted for 18 runs Sunday at Merchant Park for an impressive 18-8 romp over the Blair Dawgs.
The Crawdads host the Benders Thursday then travel to North Bend to battle the same squad again Saturday. These are two very winnable games against the 1-4 Benders, and a pair of victories would give Schuyler a much needed boost in the league standings heading into the second half of the season.
As of last Monday, Wahoo was in first place with a record of 6-0 followed by West Point at 5-1, Dodge in third place at 3-2, Leigh/Schuyler in fourth place at 2-3, Scribner in fifth place at 2-4, North Bend in sixth place at 1-4 and Blair in seventh place at 0-5.
The crowds at the Crawdads home games have been very good and the action has been very exciting. So, why not plan on heading on down to Merchant Park this Thursday to watch the ‘Dads take on North Bend?
The Sandlot Drought
The Schuyler American Legion baseball team is fielding only one team this season instead of the usual Junior and Senior Team. Schuyler is also in a situation that requires playing time for several younger players. Whenever that happens, it is both a blessing and a curse. It gives the younger players a chance to develop their skills, but it also leads to struggles in the win column in most cases.
Twenty years ago, a person could drive by ball fields and empty lots all over town and see kids spending their summer days playing a plethora of games. It could be a stifling 100 degrees or a drizzly 50 degrees. The youngsters would still be there; learning; improving; building their skills.
Most of all, they would be having fun and they would be preparing themselves for the nights on the diamond when the umpire would bellow out, “play ball.”
Hopefully someday soon we will see more and more young people taking to the sandlots in town on those hot summer afternoons, and the numbers of the players will grow once they get to the high school level.
