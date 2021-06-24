Doug's Dugout: Stuck in the Middle

The Leigh/Schuyler Crawdads are wedged in the middle of the Dodge County Baseball League standings heading into this weekend.

On June 13, the Crawdads lost at Wahoo to the top-ranked and unbeaten Wombats by the score of 11-3. Last Thursday. The Crawdads battled the second-place team in the league to the last out and lost a tough game at West Point to the 5-1 Bombers by the score of 5-4. Schuyler needed a solid performance heading to a home and away series against North Bend this weekend, and the Crawdads certainly got it.

Schuyler’s offense, which has been quiet for much of the early season, erupted for 18 runs Sunday at Merchant Park for an impressive 18-8 romp over the Blair Dawgs.

The Crawdads host the Benders Thursday then travel to North Bend to battle the same squad again Saturday. These are two very winnable games against the 1-4 Benders, and a pair of victories would give Schuyler a much needed boost in the league standings heading into the second half of the season.

As of last Monday, Wahoo was in first place with a record of 6-0 followed by West Point at 5-1, Dodge in third place at 3-2, Leigh/Schuyler in fourth place at 2-3, Scribner in fifth place at 2-4, North Bend in sixth place at 1-4 and Blair in seventh place at 0-5.