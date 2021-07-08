Doug's Dugout: Summer attendance encouraging

Kudos to the baseball and softball fans of Schuyler. The following at home baseball and softball games has been amazing this summer.

We are enjoying a season in life right now where people just want to get out and attending public functions again. That may be the case with many of those attending the games on the diamonds, but I sense it is much more than that. People are coming out to support their local athletes and to see some great play from their local sports heroes.

At the last American Legion baseball game played at Merchant Park against Valparaiso, a steady stream of baseball fans stopped at the admission window on their way to the friendly confines of the home field.

They were greeted with beautiful weather, a reasonable admission fee, incredible concession stand culinary delights and a great pitching performance by one Mr. Juan Gonzalez.

It call come together during a game featuring a team that is working very hard to pick up its first win of the season.

One lesson we have learned from these summer games is that people are ready to get out again. I am hoping that this continues at the Schuyler Central High School fall sporting events are just around the corner.