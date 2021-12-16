Doug's Dugout: Taking down the Longhorns,

The Nebraska women’s volleyball team finds itself in the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA tournament this weekend. They play third-seeded Pittsburgh while top seeded Louisville takes on the number four seed Wisconsin in the first semifinal of the evening in Columbus, Ohio.

The Huskers are the 10 seed but took down the mighty Texas Longhorns on their home floor late Saturday night. It has been referred to as a “hostile environment” regarding the actions of the crowd toward the Cornhuskers players and coaches, but it didn’t seem to phase the team much, if at all.

The big story inside the story is what could happen if Nebraska beats Pittsburgh and Louisville takes down Wisconsin.

A Nebraska versus Louisville final would match head coaches John Cook of Nebraska and Dani Busboom-Kelly of Louisville. It just so happens that Busboom-Kelly played for Cook while attending the University of Nebraska. Mentor versus Mentee. Unbeaten Louisville versus a Husker team that mixes veterans and newcomers.

With the football and men’s basketball teams floundering, it is comforting to know that we can always depend on the Nebraska volleyball team challenging for a national crown year in and year out.

*Speaking of young and upcoming, when one first looks at the 0-4 season record of the Schuyler Central girls basketball team it would be easy to dismiss this as another ho-hum team. But I came away from the Plattsmouth game quite impressed with how this team is growing under the leadership of head coach Richard Godejohn.

This is a very young team relying on several sophomores and juniors. There's definitely some quickness, and the Warriors attack the basket at the offensive end with the type of strength we have not seen for quite some time.

Schuyler also has decent, an asset that needs to be tapped into for improvement in the rebounding department. If the Warriors continue to improve on the glass and in playing tight defense, then they could be headed towards great things in the not too distant future. Keep up the impressive work, ladies.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

