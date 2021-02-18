DOUG'S DUGOUT: Taking in the Warrior hoops experience

I have taken the time to do this in the past, but with more and more Covid restrictions being lifted and loosened, I thought it was time for another mention.

I attended the SCHS basketball games against Ralston recently, and it was so nice to see all of the action taking place. Besides a pair of exciting basketball games, there was a little bit of everything for everyone.

The pep band was back in action for the first time in a long time. The group, under the direction of Paul Niedbalski, did a tremendous job. I remember when I began my tenure as band director at Schuyler Central. The late Sam Balak published a nice section in his Schuyler Sun sports column mentioning our pep band.

I recall how excited the band members were because they were being recognized for their efforts. That was a long time ago. If memory serves correct, we played at 8 games in 14 nights between girls and boys district and state basketball games. It was asking a great deal of the musicians, but when they realized that they were being recognized for their efforts it made for a very exciting time to say the least.