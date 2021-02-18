DOUG'S DUGOUT: Taking in the Warrior hoops experience

I have taken the time to do this in the past, but with more and more Covid restrictions being lifted and loosened, I thought it was time for another mention.
I attended the SCHS basketball games against Ralston recently, and it was so nice to see all of the action taking place. Besides a pair of exciting basketball games, there was a little bit of everything for everyone.
The pep band was back in action for the first time in a long time. The group, under the direction of Paul Niedbalski, did a tremendous job. I remember when I began my tenure as band director at Schuyler Central. The late Sam Balak published a nice section in his Schuyler Sun sports column mentioning our pep band.
I recall how excited the band members were because they were being recognized for their efforts. That was a long time ago. If memory serves correct, we played at 8 games in 14 nights between girls and boys district and state basketball games. It was asking a great deal of the musicians, but when they realized that they were being recognized for their efforts it made for a very exciting time to say the least.
So, I am taking this time to let the pep band know that having live music at the home sporting events is awesome, and that the coaches, players and fans all appreciate your efforts.
Kudos are also due to the dance team and the cheerleaders. The dance team has been a halftime highlight at home sporting events for many years, and the girls do a tremendous job of entertaining both the home and visiting crowds.
I especially want to compliment the cheerleaders for doing everything to fire up the home crowd. There have been many games where the cheerleaders shouted their cheers when there weren’t many people in attendance. Despite that, they have always had smiles on their faces and joy in their hearts. Thank you, ladies, for everything that you do to inspire the fans at the home games. It means a lot; more than you know.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for The Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.