 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Doug's Dugout: The ABC's of Fall Sports
0 Comments
DOUG’S DUGOUT

Doug's Dugout: The ABC's of Fall Sports

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Even though Autumn 2021 doesn’t officially begin until Sept. 22, once those school bells start ringing again, and those beloved two-a-day sports practices begin, our minds jump ahead to fall and leave the stifling and steamy months of summer far behind.

I look forward to all of the high school sports seasons with great anticipation, but the fall sports have always been near and dear to me. They signal a new beginning and a new opportunity for teams to show improvement from the previous year.

Let’s explore fall sports in Schuyler by the letters from A to Z.

A – Another season, another opportunity, another reason to cheer. B – The Band takes the field for another amazing marching season. C – The Cheerleaders keep the crowd fired up with their enthusiasm and catchy cheers. D – The Dance team wows the crowd at each home football game.

E – Electrifying runs and passes lead the football team to a much better season. F – Fielders make the tough plays on the softball diamond for coach Jordan Haas. G – Green Grass looks immaculate on the football field at the start of each game. H – Hits will be much for frequent from the bats of the softball players.

I – Improvement will be the name of the game for the teams of SCHS. J – Jamming to the tunes of the pep band at home volleyball games.

K – Kills will be slamming to the floor as the volleyball hitters shine. L – The Losses will go to the visitors this year. M – Many miles compiled will be the results of the cross country meets this season. N – Newcomers will be depended on to add much needed depth to the teams.

O – Outstanding plays will be the results of the many hours of preseason practices. P – Popcorn will be a standard at the concession stands. Q – There will be no quit in the Warriors this season. R – Reserve games will show off the talents of the future varsity standouts.

S – Sportsmanship is something all Warriors will display at each game. T – Teamwork leads to victories, not just great efforts by one or two athletes. U – Upsets are so exciting and SCHS will win its fair share of these battles.

V – Victories are oh so sweet. W – Winning is not everything. Striving to do your very best is. X – Xylophones play the melody in the marching band.

Y – Yummy burgers will be on the grills once again. Z – Zip up those coats, winter sports will be here before we know it.

Doug Phillips

Phillips

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Heading into year No. 8
Sports

Heading into year No. 8

It seems like only yesterday that I saw an opportunity in a school email to be a freelance writer for Schuyler Central High School sporting ev…

Highway 91 Cyclones win tournament
Sports

Highway 91 Cyclones win tournament

  • Updated

The Highway 91 Cyclones played in the USA VIP Series Christmas in July Softball Tournament on July 11 in Independence, Missouri. It was origin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News