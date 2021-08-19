Doug's Dugout: The ABC's of Fall Sports

Even though Autumn 2021 doesn’t officially begin until Sept. 22, once those school bells start ringing again, and those beloved two-a-day sports practices begin, our minds jump ahead to fall and leave the stifling and steamy months of summer far behind.
I look forward to all of the high school sports seasons with great anticipation, but the fall sports have always been near and dear to me. They signal a new beginning and a new opportunity for teams to show improvement from the previous year.
Let’s explore fall sports in Schuyler by the letters from A to Z.
A – Another season, another opportunity, another reason to cheer. B – The Band takes the field for another amazing marching season. C – The Cheerleaders keep the crowd fired up with their enthusiasm and catchy cheers. D – The Dance team wows the crowd at each home football game.
E – Electrifying runs and passes lead the football team to a much better season. F – Fielders make the tough plays on the softball diamond for coach Jordan Haas. G – Green Grass looks immaculate on the football field at the start of each game. H – Hits will be much for frequent from the bats of the softball players.
I – Improvement will be the name of the game for the teams of SCHS. J – Jamming to the tunes of the pep band at home volleyball games.
K – Kills will be slamming to the floor as the volleyball hitters shine. L – The Losses will go to the visitors this year. M – Many miles compiled will be the results of the cross country meets this season. N – Newcomers will be depended on to add much needed depth to the teams.
O – Outstanding plays will be the results of the many hours of preseason practices. P – Popcorn will be a standard at the concession stands. Q – There will be no quit in the Warriors this season. R – Reserve games will show off the talents of the future varsity standouts.
S – Sportsmanship is something all Warriors will display at each game. T – Teamwork leads to victories, not just great efforts by one or two athletes. U – Upsets are so exciting and SCHS will win its fair share of these battles.
V – Victories are oh so sweet. W – Winning is not everything. Striving to do your very best is. X – Xylophones play the melody in the marching band.
Y – Yummy burgers will be on the grills once again. Z – Zip up those coats, winter sports will be here before we know it.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.