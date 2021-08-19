Doug's Dugout: The ABC's of Fall Sports

K – Kills will be slamming to the floor as the volleyball hitters shine. L – The Losses will go to the visitors this year. M – Many miles compiled will be the results of the cross country meets this season. N – Newcomers will be depended on to add much needed depth to the teams.

O – Outstanding plays will be the results of the many hours of preseason practices. P – Popcorn will be a standard at the concession stands. Q – There will be no quit in the Warriors this season. R – Reserve games will show off the talents of the future varsity standouts.

S – Sportsmanship is something all Warriors will display at each game. T – Teamwork leads to victories, not just great efforts by one or two athletes. U – Upsets are so exciting and SCHS will win its fair share of these battles.

V – Victories are oh so sweet. W – Winning is not everything. Striving to do your very best is. X – Xylophones play the melody in the marching band.

Y – Yummy burgers will be on the grills once again. Z – Zip up those coats, winter sports will be here before we know it.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

