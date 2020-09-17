Doug's Dugout: The Big Ten blunder

I applaud both schools for standing up and asking the simple question, “WHY?” Why aren’t games being played when thousands of high schools across the country, hundreds of college teams and all of the professional teams decided that it is safe enough to play the games?

The Big Ten has painted itself into a corner and, instead of admitting a mistake and that the fall seasons should open in early or mid-October, the conference has opted to hold Zoom meetings and pretend there's some sort of agreement on the way. The reality is, the league is still unable to make a decision. Much of it is fear that changing now would put earlier decisions, and the individuals who made those decisions, in a bad light.

A return to the Big 12 conference probably won’t ever happen as UNL is firmly entrenched in the Big Ten. But it certainly would be refreshing to go back to a league where the conference leadership is not afraid to make a decision with the best interests of the student athletes in mind.

Maybe if Bo had been just a little nicer ...sorry, the mind tends to wander when thinking about what once was, what could have been, and what should be happening in the Big Ten today.