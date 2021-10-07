Doug's Dugout: The time is now

It’s not so much about where you start; it’s where you end that counts. Forty-some years ago, I heard about a college basketball team that had the following slogan sewn on its basketball shorts. There were simple letters: M-T-X-E. Those letters stood for “Mental Toughness, X-tra Effort.”

The local high school sports teams are at a crossroads as we streak into the month of October. This is the time of the year when fall sports teams have a choice to make. That choice is to chalk up a losing season as a losing season and look ahead to winter schedules or to decide to put all that blood, sweat and tears out on the practice and game courts and fields and pull off upsets that could possibly earn unlikely state playoff and state tournament berths.

There have been some truly outstanding efforts this fall by individuals and teams, and there have been signs of “progress in the process” through the months of August and September. But turning average into champions must continue from the first day of fall drills until the final game of the season comes to an end.

I was at a game the other evening, and there were some varsity athletes on the sideline discussing their excitement about the upcoming winter seasons. Out on the field the reserve players were playing their hearts out and giving the final seconds of the game their best efforts.

The winter seasons can and should wait. All effort should be going into the final weeks of the fall seasons. This is how the fortunes of programs can be reversed.

If individuals adopt those two ideas of mental toughness and extra effort, the sky can quickly become the limit. It is, however, impossible to be mentally tough in one sport if you are thinking about the potential of the next season in the back of your mind.

If the extra effort was something that was truly important on day one of the season, it would quickly develop into something that would eventually lead to greatness.

Make it a goal, from this day forward, to ALWAYS do the very best that you can do at ALL times. If you do that, no one will ever be able to ask anything more from you.

The phrase, “There’s always next year,” should never be uttered again. Play for victory. Play for today.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer of the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

