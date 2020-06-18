Doug's Dugout: This One's For Karen

When I was discouraged about an article I had written or disappointed in photos that didn't turn out so well, Karen was right there to provide we with the encouraging words that I needed not only to continue on, but to try to create articles better than I had ever written in the past.

She was, and is, the breath of fresh air that I need in my life. While COVID-19 has been ripping away at the heart and soul of sports everywhere, Karen has helped me to keep things in perspective and to see where my true priorities need to be.

When Karen asked me last week if there were going to be any Crawdads baseball games I told her that I didn't know but that I seriously doubted it. She looked disappointed so I asked her why. She told me that she enjoyed watching the Crawdads play and listening to me announce. But the thing that was most important to her was simply being able to sit with me while I was announcing, doing something that I truly loved. The lump climbed in my throat.

Sometimes, it's not about words on a page or a great action photo. Sometimes it's about experiencing these special moments with someone that means the world to you. That someone for me is Karen.