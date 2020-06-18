Doug's Dugout: This One's For Karen

On Sept. 8 2014, I met an incredible woman.
Karen lived outside of Martinsville, Indiana along the sleepy, winding roads just south of Indianapolis. We have been engaged for four years, and this weekend we are committing our lives to each other in Holy Matrimony. Ahhhhh; how sweet. Wait a minute, this is not a column for fairy tales. What does this have to do with sports anyway?
Karen has been living Columbus for the past 16 months while I have been residing in Schuyler. We have been waiting for the big day, sharing in each other's lives and sharing in each other's likes and hobbies. Obviously, near the top of my list has been writing sports articles for the Schuyler Sun and supporting the high school that provided me with so many fantastic moments in my 17 years on the staff.
During these past 16 months, this opportunity of writing local news covering high school sporting events has been greatly enhanced by the presence of Karen in the press box at baseball games, along the sidelines at football games and soccer matches and in the bleachers at volleyball, basketball and wrestling events. She brought that certain something to these events that made me appreciate even more the amazing opportunity I was presented with six years ago.
A simple glance to the sideline during a September football game made that dew covered grass smell just a little bit better. Her presence in the stands at basketball games gave me that little extra spring in my step that I so often needed at the end of the day after working 10 hours.
When I was discouraged about an article I had written or disappointed in photos that didn't turn out so well, Karen was right there to provide we with the encouraging words that I needed not only to continue on, but to try to create articles better than I had ever written in the past.
She was, and is, the breath of fresh air that I need in my life. While COVID-19 has been ripping away at the heart and soul of sports everywhere, Karen has helped me to keep things in perspective and to see where my true priorities need to be.
When Karen asked me last week if there were going to be any Crawdads baseball games I told her that I didn't know but that I seriously doubted it. She looked disappointed so I asked her why. She told me that she enjoyed watching the Crawdads play and listening to me announce. But the thing that was most important to her was simply being able to sit with me while I was announcing, doing something that I truly loved. The lump climbed in my throat.
Sometimes, it's not about words on a page or a great action photo. Sometimes it's about experiencing these special moments with someone that means the world to you. That someone for me is Karen.
I am smiling a huge grin because I know that Karen will continue to support me and encourage me in all facets of my life, especially as a writer and a follower of Warrior activities.
When that sweetheart of a woman with a heart of gold walks down that aisle this weekend, I will truly know that I am blessed far beyond anything that I ever could have prayed for.
Doug Phillips is a freelancer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email email at SCHsports@lee.net
