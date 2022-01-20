Doug's Dugout: Transfer portal pumps gold

When Adrian Martinez announced that he was entering the transfer portal last month, there were mixed emotions among Nebraska football fans. Could Martinez eliminate his mistakes and lead the Huskers to a winning season in 2022 or would it be best for Coach Frost and company to see Martinez enter the transfer portal for his final season of eligibility?

Logan Smothers was left as the only quarterback on the NU squad with big game experience. He obviously is a talented young man and has a bright future ahead of him, but could he be the one that would lead the Huskers during a “Must Win” 2022 season.

Enter Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy. All of a sudden, the Huskers have quality abounding in the quarterback room. Thompson comes to Lincoln from the Texas Longhorns with two years of eligibility remaining and Purdy heads to Nebraska from Florida State with four years of eligibility.

The addition of these two young signal callers gives all Nebraska fans a shot of positivity that has been needed for quite some time now.

The battle for starting quarterback heading into the Northwestern game in Ireland will probably be centered around Thompson, Purdy and Smothers, but Heinrich Haarberg and incoming freshman recruit Richard Torres also could be in the mix.

It will be exciting to see who lines up behind center for that first play from the line of scrimmage in 2022.

Wide Open Race to the Super Bowl: As I write this column, the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals still have a game to play in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. We know that the winner of that game has the task of playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa this weekend.

What we have learned thus far is that the parity in the NFL has been obvious during the regular season and into the first round of the playoffs. The race to the Super Bowl is wide open.

I am looking forward to all four games next weekend as they could all be thrillers going down to the final gun. So, grab some popcorn, pour an ice-cold Pepsi and let the fun continue.

Catching the Fever: Literally! I came down with Influenza nine days ago and self-quarantined. I was miserable, but my dear wife nursed me back to health and I can’t wait to get out and get going again. Watch Out World! Here comes Doug!

Stay Warm and Stay Safe!

