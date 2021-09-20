Doug's Dugout: Trip to East Lansing critical for Nebraska

As important as the good showing against Oklahoma was last week, this is the critical week for the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team.

Even the most loyal NU football fans were fearful of Oklahoma putting a 40- or 50-point spanking on Nebraska last Saturday in Norman. Nebraska’s effort to the final gun gave Husker fans hope for the future. That future comes this Saturday in East Lansing, Michigan against the Michigan State Spartans.

Nebraska is 2-2. Most people agree that if the Cornhuskers play each remaining game on the rest of the schedule like they did against Oklahoma last weekend, Nebraska could and should win at least six games and earn a trip to a bowl game.

Here is the rub - the Spartans are 3-0. They are one of the more surprising teams in all of college football this fall. The have a solid running game that will give the Nebraska defense a major challenge.

Nebraska’s offense has played decently the past three weeks, but it still commits too many penalties, has difficulty blocking and rarely finds a rhythm.

If Nebraska can slow down the Michigan State running game, a 21-17 or 17-14 ball game could quite possibly be the result. The big question is, of course, which Husker team shows up?