Doug's Dugout: Two state qualifiers

What a season this has been for Schuyler Central High School cross country members Marisol Deanda and Hugo Ramon, and their coaches Cortland Cassidy and Rick Carter.

The two harriers will represent SCHS at the state cross country meet in Kearney this Friday, Oct. 24. They have been at or near the top of the individual placings at most of the meets they competed in during this 2020 season.

It takes hours of dedication of running in extreme heat and bone-chilling cold against fierce winds and muddy courses to accomplish the feat in which these two young student athletes have excelled.

It also takes great coaching, and Cassidy and Carter certainly know how to provide that for their team members. Their hard work and dedication to their programs push their athletes to reach for new heights with each outing. In the end, it paid off for a trip to Kearney and a chance to compete against the best runners of in the state. Now they can say that they are in that group of the best as well.

