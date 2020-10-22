Doug's Dugout: Two state qualifiers

What a season this has been for Schuyler Central High School cross country members Marisol Deanda and Hugo Ramon, and their coaches Cortland Cassidy and Rick Carter.
The two harriers will represent SCHS at the state cross country meet in Kearney this Friday, Oct. 24. They have been at or near the top of the individual placings at most of the meets they competed in during this 2020 season.
It takes hours of dedication of running in extreme heat and bone-chilling cold against fierce winds and muddy courses to accomplish the feat in which these two young student athletes have excelled.
It also takes great coaching, and Cassidy and Carter certainly know how to provide that for their team members. Their hard work and dedication to their programs push their athletes to reach for new heights with each outing. In the end, it paid off for a trip to Kearney and a chance to compete against the best runners of in the state. Now they can say that they are in that group of the best as well.
UPSET OR AN UPSET: Will Nebraska fans be upset by another lopsided loss to the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes football team or will they enjoy one of the great upsets in a season that has already seen its share of major upsets?
I heard a football “expert” state that Nebraska could finish 7-2 or 2-7 or anywhere in between this season. The reason for the disparity is quite simple. We have no idea what kind of football team that the Huskers will put on the field in Columbus, Ohio this weekend.
Thus far this has been the season of offensive explosiveness in college football. Teams that have been synonymous with great defensive play are getting tattered and torn this year. Nebraska has been struggling on the defensive side of the ball for many years now. Can they slow down Ohio State enough to pull off a major upset?
The offensive line is experienced and deep and the quarterback position is in good hands with Adrian Martinez and red-shirt freshman Luke McCaffrey at the helm. The skill position players are quite young but very talented. Toss in Dedrick Mills at running back and this could be a very salty offensive unit.
Back in the 'good ol days' of a normal college football season, we had our three or four nonconference games to tune up for league action. This season, the teams in the Big 10 conference do not have that luxury. To take on Ohio State right out of the chute is a huge challenge for the Huskers.
Can Nebraska do it? Can they beat the Buckeyes this Saturday? Let’s hope that the only “upset” people leaving that Horseshoe in Columbus are the ones with OSU painted on their attire.
