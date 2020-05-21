Doug's Dugout: Unequal openings leave questions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The confusion caused around the world by COVID19 has certainly not lifted the dense fog that has blocked clarity of the situation for the past few months. This seems more prevalent in the sporting world than anywhere else.

The more we try to escape the frustration caused by the virus, the stronger the pull that lures us back into the center of the of the mess.

Certain states around the United States are “opening back up” and loosening the restrictions that have bound them so tightly since early March. Others continue in a tight lockdown as the outbreak has reached new highs in several locations.

Because of these various approaches to the problem on a daily basis, it is difficult to grasp how in the world the sporting world will be able to regain some sense of normalcy until a year from now or even longer. And even if one sport at one level in one section of the country can somehow figure things out and get back on track, how will that work when other teams across the country are still facing limitations?