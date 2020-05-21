Doug's Dugout: Unequal openings leave questions

The confusion caused around the world by COVID19 has certainly not lifted the dense fog that has blocked clarity of the situation for the past few months. This seems more prevalent in the sporting world than anywhere else.
The more we try to escape the frustration caused by the virus, the stronger the pull that lures us back into the center of the of the mess.
Certain states around the United States are “opening back up” and loosening the restrictions that have bound them so tightly since early March. Others continue in a tight lockdown as the outbreak has reached new highs in several locations.
Because of these various approaches to the problem on a daily basis, it is difficult to grasp how in the world the sporting world will be able to regain some sense of normalcy until a year from now or even longer. And even if one sport at one level in one section of the country can somehow figure things out and get back on track, how will that work when other teams across the country are still facing limitations?
The Southeastern Conference is going to open their weight rooms back up on June 1 while other conferences haven’t even decided if they will have any games at all. The Big Ten Conference apparently has all 14 teams lined up to play, so conference play is a possibility, but what about games outside the conference against teams that may not even be fielding teams in 2020?
The state of California alone has more than 20 teams that may not have a season. NCAA President Mark Emmert said recently that campuses must be open in some fashion in order to have sports this fall.
So far, only the California teams that play in the Mountain West would be eligible to play due to a hybrid of classes online and in person. Confusion reigns!
Even though it may take a rocket scientist to figure out all the scenarios being created in football at the NCAA level, finding a remedy there may be much simpler than trying to figure out if there will be an NBA tournament, a MLB season and even an NFL season. If you take all of those away for even one year the result could be catastrophic for the sporting world.
Oh well, at least we will have the return of high school sports; right?
Not so fast. On Monday, a “read between the lines” event took place that could easily foretell what activities will look like at the high school level in Nebraska during the fall of 2020.
The 2020 NMEA state music convention scheduled for November in Lincoln was cancelled. Not only was that a state-wide convention for music teachers across the state, it also was when the All-State music groups rehearsed and performed a final concert that has taken place every year for a decades.
If that event bowed out because of the uncertainty of the virus, it stands to reason that a domino effect could easily be seen in the days to come.
At some point, people will be able to figure things out and reassemble the pieces of this 1,000-piece puzzle. The only problem is, we have no idea when.
