Doug's Dugout: Weight a minute

The Nebraska School Activities Association recently made the announcement that member schools will be allowed to open their weight rooms on June 1 for athletes to resume their workout regimens. When the NSAA suspended all spring activities due to the COVID-19 outbreak, weight rooms were shut down as well.
The NSAA statement stressed prioritizing the health and safety of all students and staff. This puts added importance on the weight room staffs as they must be aware of, and adhere to, all of the regulations that are rapidly becoming very well known across the state.
The social-distancing rule of six feet of separation will be mandatory.
Groups of students and staff must remain at 10 or less, though that may change before next week following Governor Pete Ricketts relaxing public gathering limits to 25.
This comes with a bit of a twist in that the grouping of 10 or less must be predetermined ahead of the workout period. In other words, an athlete simply can't drive by the gym, see cars in the parking lot, then decided to head on in for a workout. The interaction between different groups must be avoided at all times.
According to the latest mandate: workout sessions can only include weightlifting, running, and exercises to promote physical fitness. Sport-specific drills will not be permitted and sport-specific equipment will not be allowed. No footballs, volleyballs, softballs, golf clubs and balls, etc.
The return to workouts in the weight room is to promote physical fitness and to allow student athletes to get back into shape for when/if competitions begin again this fall.
The student athletes should be well aware of these regulations before they enter the weight room on or after June 1 as abusing the rules set forth in this mandate will have a dire effect on schools, coaches, and individual athletes.
It will also be vitally important that weight room staff make sure that all of their student athletes adhere to these regulations while in their presence. Neglect and/or ignoring of the rules will not be tolerated.
This is not a time to try to get a “step-up” on other teams. It is a time to provide the students athletes of Nebraska with a much anticipated opportunity of being able to prepare for their upcoming sports seasons.
Personally, I strongly urge student athletes in the Schuyler area to take advantage of this opportunity and also to continue working out on their own by doing personal running and physical training on their own.
The times they are a changing. This time, it appears as if they are heading in a positive direction at long last.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!