Doug's Dugout: Weight a minute

The Nebraska School Activities Association recently made the announcement that member schools will be allowed to open their weight rooms on June 1 for athletes to resume their workout regimens. When the NSAA suspended all spring activities due to the COVID-19 outbreak, weight rooms were shut down as well.

The NSAA statement stressed prioritizing the health and safety of all students and staff. This puts added importance on the weight room staffs as they must be aware of, and adhere to, all of the regulations that are rapidly becoming very well known across the state.

The social-distancing rule of six feet of separation will be mandatory.

Groups of students and staff must remain at 10 or less, though that may change before next week following Governor Pete Ricketts relaxing public gathering limits to 25.

This comes with a bit of a twist in that the grouping of 10 or less must be predetermined ahead of the workout period. In other words, an athlete simply can't drive by the gym, see cars in the parking lot, then decided to head on in for a workout. The interaction between different groups must be avoided at all times.