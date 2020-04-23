Doug's Dugout: What is the new normal?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was a beautiful Saturday evening. Following a freak six-inch snowfall two days prior, things were quickly returning to “normal.” The snow had melted, the grass was green, there was that fresh smell of spring in the air, and the mid-April sky was awash with vibrant red, orange, and yellow shades as the sun set slowly below the western horizon.

For those of you who are fortunate to remember such things, it was a “Norman Rockwell” moment that brought a beaming smile to my face.

But this return to “normal” was missing something. PEOPLE! Only a few cars were on the streets, the soccer fields were empty, the baseball and softball diamonds were begging for the first grounders to be bouncing on the dirt.

The golf course had only a couple carts sputtering from hole to hole and the lights in the Activity Building were off once again.

The ride through town was anything but “normal” for a gorgeous Saturday night in April. Even with the promise of things getting better in the near future with the COVID19 situation, it was a much different world from a year ago.