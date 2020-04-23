Doug's Dugout: What is the new normal?

It was a beautiful Saturday evening. Following a freak six-inch snowfall two days prior, things were quickly returning to “normal.” The snow had melted, the grass was green, there was that fresh smell of spring in the air, and the mid-April sky was awash with vibrant red, orange, and yellow shades as the sun set slowly below the western horizon.
For those of you who are fortunate to remember such things, it was a “Norman Rockwell” moment that brought a beaming smile to my face.
But this return to “normal” was missing something. PEOPLE! Only a few cars were on the streets, the soccer fields were empty, the baseball and softball diamonds were begging for the first grounders to be bouncing on the dirt.
The golf course had only a couple carts sputtering from hole to hole and the lights in the Activity Building were off once again.
The ride through town was anything but “normal” for a gorgeous Saturday night in April. Even with the promise of things getting better in the near future with the COVID19 situation, it was a much different world from a year ago.
I was asked last week when I thought the sporting world would get back to “normal.” I really didn’t know how to answer that. Honestly, I hadn’t given it a great deal of thought. My main concern has been the prayer that the pharmacists will create a vaccine that will obliterate this monster that has, for all intents and purposes, shut down life in the world as we had come to know it.
That question weighed heavily on my mind for several days. Then it hit me, “What will be the new normal.” A decade from now, the sporting world could very well still be feeling the effects of this COVID-19 pandemic as new rules are being written for college eligibility, season length, the six-foot rule, social distancing, etc. In two a few short months, the sporting world has been turned upside down and inside out.
Obviously, the most important thing for us to focus on right now is to get through this nightmare and flatten the curve as soon as we possibly can. It will continue to take wise and intelligent actions on the part of each of us. These lockdowns, school closings, job closures, face masks, hand sanitizers, and hand soaps are more important than goal kicks, headers, tee shots, relays, high jumps, fly balls, home runs, and NBA and NHL championships.
The sporting world and the world in general will return to normal sooner than later. The only question now is, “What will the new normal resemble?”
