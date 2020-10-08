Doug's Dugout: Why and why not the Huskers get a win in Columbus

Second, The Huskers can play loose. The pressure is on the home team. There have already been a plethora of major upsets this fall and this is a prime opportunity to see the sixth-ranked team in the country fall in a big way.

Third, the last time Nebraska strode into the Horse Shoe on the Ohio State campus was two years ago in 2018 when the Huskers pushed the Buckeyes to the brink in a 36-31 defeat. Adrian Martinez had a brilliant game for NU passing for 266 yards and running for 72 more. Ohio State entered the game with an 8-1 record while Nebraska staggered in with a 2-7 mark. True, Ohio State may have more talent on the field, but I see no reason why Nebraska can’t repeat a game like this in 2020.

Three reasons Nebraska will lose to Ohio State once again.

First, Ohio State is loaded with talent all over the field. Nebraska is doing a better job of recruiting each season, but they are still not quite in the same league with the Buckeyes when it comes to athleticism on the field.

Next, Ohio State is a legitimate contender for the FBS playoff. It is used to being among the very elite teams in the nation. Nebraska could be a surprise team this season, but a win over Ohio State on the road may be just a little too much to ask in 2020.