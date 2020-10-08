Doug's Dugout: Why and why not the Huskers get a win in Columbus

The clock is ticking. The Nebraska football season is on the horizon and heading our direction; finally.
In what has been one of the strangest and most unique college football seasons in the history of the NCAA, the Huskers are just two weeks away from beginning their season.
In what has been a much ballyhooed season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Nebraska will open its 2020 season against the sixth-ranked team in the country in Columbus, Ohio. It all will get kicked off at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.
In a game that would have taken on national prominence in the past, this game is slipping under the radar on the national college football scene. Most prognosticators are looking for Ohio State to win and win big.
They no longer look at Nebraska as a football power that is in position to vie for spot in the the playoff. They see Nebraska as a team that has finished 4-8, 4-8, and 5-7 over the last three seasons.
If Nebraska can somehow pull off the huge upset, it could make for an interesting season in the Big Ten Conference. Here are three reasons to be excited about a Husker stunner and three reasons to understand why Nebraska will lose and lose big.
Three reasons Nebraska will upset Ohio State. First, the Huskers have been able to focus on Ohio State since they held their first practice this fall. They are not putting all their eggs into one basket to beat the Buckeyes, but they are able to spend more time preparing for OSU. This could prove to be a huge asset for the Huskers.
Second, The Huskers can play loose. The pressure is on the home team. There have already been a plethora of major upsets this fall and this is a prime opportunity to see the sixth-ranked team in the country fall in a big way.
Third, the last time Nebraska strode into the Horse Shoe on the Ohio State campus was two years ago in 2018 when the Huskers pushed the Buckeyes to the brink in a 36-31 defeat. Adrian Martinez had a brilliant game for NU passing for 266 yards and running for 72 more. Ohio State entered the game with an 8-1 record while Nebraska staggered in with a 2-7 mark. True, Ohio State may have more talent on the field, but I see no reason why Nebraska can’t repeat a game like this in 2020.
Three reasons Nebraska will lose to Ohio State once again.
First, Ohio State is loaded with talent all over the field. Nebraska is doing a better job of recruiting each season, but they are still not quite in the same league with the Buckeyes when it comes to athleticism on the field.
Next, Ohio State is a legitimate contender for the FBS playoff. It is used to being among the very elite teams in the nation. Nebraska could be a surprise team this season, but a win over Ohio State on the road may be just a little too much to ask in 2020.
Finally, Ohio State is the type of team that Nebraska was during the mid-1990’s. The Buckeyes expect to win every time they step onto the field no matter who the opponent of the day may be. They are the bullies on the beach kicking sand into the face of the also-rans. I hate to admit it, but going into this the game, Nebraska is currently one of those also-rans. The aura of victory emits from the Buckeyes.
Hopefully, Nebraska will be able to find their own sand pile to kick and tarnish that aura a bit.
Go Big Red!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!