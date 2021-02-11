Doug's Dugout: Winning becoming a Schuyler girls wrestling tradition

For the second year in a row, the Schuyler Central High School girls wrestling team finished in the runner-up position at the state tournament held in York on January 29 and 30. Kudos to this outstanding group of female athletes.
The 2021 event turned into a four-team race with South Sioux City repeating as state champions with 135.5 points and Schuyler right behind in second with 129. Third place went to West-Point Beemer with 128 followed by Amherst in fourth with 118.
It is obvious that the sport of female wrestling is taking the state by storm as 55 teams participated in the year’s event. Currently, all the teams compete in one class. I would imagine that the hope would be class designations similar to the boys event. The NSAA will consider sanctioning girls wrestling again this spring after coming up just short a year ago.
I have watched the girls compete in Schuyler on a couple of occasions over the past two years and I must say, I have been very impressed with their skill level.
Last year, the Warriors had two individual state champions. This year there were no first-place finishes for SCHS, but the team’s depth throughout the weight classes pushed Schuyler near the top of the standings.
Wrestling for Schuyler at the 2021 state meet were Natalie Carreto, Hasley Salgado, Jessica Ortega, Maddy Pineda, Clara Lesiak, Alekxa Olvera, Carly Wemhoff, Karen Gomez, Evelyn Guzman, Celestyna Perez, Glenda Delacruz, Carolina Carvajal, Gina Alba and Yadira Morales.
Salgado took third at 103 pounds with a 5-1 mark, losing her only match in the quarterfinals. Carreto also wrestled at 103 and went 0-2. Ortega went 1-2 at 109. Pineda was 3-2 at 117, took fourth and reached the semifinals. Lesiak went 1-2 at 124. Wemhoff was 5-1 at 132, won all five by fall and also reached the semifinals. She lost but bounced back with two wins and took bronze.
Olvera was sixth at 132, starting 3-0 but losing her next three. Gomez went 2-2. Perez was 1-2. Delacruz split four matches. Carvajal went 1-3. Alba took fifth at 190 with a 3-2 showing. Yadira Morales split four matches and was fourth at 240.
Guzman wrestled for a title at 154 following three wins by pin. She dropped the gold medal match 10-8 when Tiffany Senff of Axtell turned a 3-2 deficit at the start of the second into a 10-6 lead. Senff started the period with a reversal and had Guzman fighting off her back for three near fall points. Guzman reversed but Senff returned the reversal and picked up a penalty point prior to Guzman escaping in the final seconds. Guzman escaped 31 seconds into the third but couldn't find anymore offense.
Congratulations to the Schuyler Central High School female wrestlers and their coaches on another outstanding season.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for The Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.