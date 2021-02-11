Doug's Dugout: Winning becoming a Schuyler girls wrestling tradition

For the second year in a row, the Schuyler Central High School girls wrestling team finished in the runner-up position at the state tournament held in York on January 29 and 30. Kudos to this outstanding group of female athletes.

The 2021 event turned into a four-team race with South Sioux City repeating as state champions with 135.5 points and Schuyler right behind in second with 129. Third place went to West-Point Beemer with 128 followed by Amherst in fourth with 118.

It is obvious that the sport of female wrestling is taking the state by storm as 55 teams participated in the year’s event. Currently, all the teams compete in one class. I would imagine that the hope would be class designations similar to the boys event. The NSAA will consider sanctioning girls wrestling again this spring after coming up just short a year ago.

I have watched the girls compete in Schuyler on a couple of occasions over the past two years and I must say, I have been very impressed with their skill level.

Last year, the Warriors had two individual state champions. This year there were no first-place finishes for SCHS, but the team’s depth throughout the weight classes pushed Schuyler near the top of the standings.