Doug's Dugout: Year 3 schedule a doozy for Huskers

It will be year number three of the Scott Frost era for the University of Nebraska football program when college football kicks off in the fall.

Honestly, no one knows what to expect from this 2020 team. National prognosticators have come out with predictions of everything from 4-8 to 9-3. I am thinking that somewhere in the middle might be a safe call at this point.

Most followers of Nebraska football know the story. Scott Frost took an 0-12 team at UCF to 6-6 in his first year at the helm, then to 13-0 in only his second season as head coach. He was being touted as the greatest young coach, in all of college football.

Admit it, we all had those same lofty expectations when he came to Nebraska for the 2018 season. We were not alarmed when he experienced a 4-8 season in year one; disappointed, but not alarmed. After all, it was in year number two at UCF that he worked his magic.

Year number two in Lincoln was going to be amazing, wonderful, and incredible. In reality, it was far from any of those three adjectives.

Nebraska stumbled and bumbled to a 5-7 season. There were chances for one more win and a trip to a bowl game, but it was not to be.