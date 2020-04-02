Doug's Dugout: Year 3 schedule a doozy for Huskers

It will be year number three of the Scott Frost era for the University of Nebraska football program when college football kicks off in the fall.
Honestly, no one knows what to expect from this 2020 team. National prognosticators have come out with predictions of everything from 4-8 to 9-3. I am thinking that somewhere in the middle might be a safe call at this point.
Most followers of Nebraska football know the story. Scott Frost took an 0-12 team at UCF to 6-6 in his first year at the helm, then to 13-0 in only his second season as head coach. He was being touted as the greatest young coach, in all of college football.
Admit it, we all had those same lofty expectations when he came to Nebraska for the 2018 season. We were not alarmed when he experienced a 4-8 season in year one; disappointed, but not alarmed. After all, it was in year number two at UCF that he worked his magic.
Year number two in Lincoln was going to be amazing, wonderful, and incredible. In reality, it was far from any of those three adjectives.
Nebraska stumbled and bumbled to a 5-7 season. There were chances for one more win and a trip to a bowl game, but it was not to be.
That brings us to 2020. Despite a plethora of transfers, athletes ending their football careers, etc., the Huskers seem to be in a better place than they were at the beginning of the 2019 season. The question is, How much better are they?
Just in case you have not seen the 2020 schedule, there are six teams on the 12-game schedule that were rated in the top 21 teams in the country last season, and a few more teams that are very good. The final five games of the season are at No. 3 Ohio State, at home against No. 9 Penn State, at No. 15 Iowa, at No. 11 Wisconsin and at home against No. 10 Minnesota. Yikes!
Throw in a home game on Sept 26 against No. 21 Cincinnati and, well, you get the picture. I'm not sure if this is the toughest conference in the NCAA, but it has to be near the top.
In a way, it just doesn’t seem fair. Against a slate of average teams, the Huskers should be able to make the move beyond .500 and back to a bowl. That’s not to say that Nebraska won’t end up with a winning record and a trip to a bowl game, it’s just saying that this schedule makes those aspirations much more challenging.
For giggles, let’s take a quick game by game stab in the dark and see what we hit:
9/5 Purdue WIN 1-0
9/12 Central Michigan WIN 2-0
9/19 South Dakota State WIN 3-0
9/26 Cincinnati WIN 4-0
10/3 @Northwestern WIN 5-0
10/10 Illinois WIN 6-0
10/24 @Rutgers WIN 7-0
10/31 @Ohio State LOSS 7-1
11/7 Penn State LOSS 7-2
11/14 @Iowa WIN 8-2
11/21 @Wisconsin LOSS 8-3
11/27 Minnesota LOSS 8-4
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
