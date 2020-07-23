Doug's Dugout: You know the Spiel, man

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It has happened … AGAIN! Another Nebraska football player has packed his bags and left Lincoln before his eligibility as a Husker has been completed. This time it was one Mr. JD Spielman.

We all saw this one coming. Once he left for "personal” reasons there were very few Husker fans who thought JD would return to play his senior season in Lincoln. There were many speculations as to where he would end up, but Lincoln was not at the top of the list. Come to think of it, neither was Fort Worth, Texas.

Spielman made it official last week when he announced that he would be playing for the Horned Frogs of TCU during his final season of NCAA eligibility. He will be taking his electrifying talent to Fort Worth.

The record-setting receiver had posted three consecutive seasons of more than 800 receiving yards, and he holds the Husker record for yards in a game at 209. The movement of his talent will certainly create a void on the field in Lincoln this fall, but we wish him the best on his new adventure in Texas.