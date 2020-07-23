Doug's Dugout: You know the Spiel, man

It has happened … AGAIN! Another Nebraska football player has packed his bags and left Lincoln before his eligibility as a Husker has been completed. This time it was one Mr. JD Spielman.
We all saw this one coming. Once he left for "personal” reasons there were very few Husker fans who thought JD would return to play his senior season in Lincoln. There were many speculations as to where he would end up, but Lincoln was not at the top of the list. Come to think of it, neither was Fort Worth, Texas.
Spielman made it official last week when he announced that he would be playing for the Horned Frogs of TCU during his final season of NCAA eligibility. He will be taking his electrifying talent to Fort Worth.
The record-setting receiver had posted three consecutive seasons of more than 800 receiving yards, and he holds the Husker record for yards in a game at 209. The movement of his talent will certainly create a void on the field in Lincoln this fall, but we wish him the best on his new adventure in Texas.
SHAKING THINGS UP: I would suggest keeping an eye on the nsaahome.org webpage for updates featuring information on the Nebraska School Activity Association and how our state activities are being affected by COVID-19 heading into the fall sport’s season.
So many things we have taken for granted in the past are being amended drastically for the 2020-2021 school year. For example, have you thought about what is going to happen to hand shaking, high fives, etc.?
There is an interesting article that was written by Dr. Karissa L. Niehoff dealing with this very issue. Dr. Niehoff is the Executive Director of the National Federation of State High School Associations. She points out that things must be different in regards to hand shakes, etc. because of the social distancing situation.
She mentions several unique alternatives such as: an air high-five, a smile and a quick wave, a double-tap of the right fist across the heart, and a wink with the thumbs up. She also said that this is a great opportunity for teams and individuals to come up with their own ways of acknowledging teammates and opponents.
As strange as all of this may sound, it truly is becoming the “new normal.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!