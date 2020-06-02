Downtown Runaround canceled in Columbus

“The thing of it is, we all have certain jobs that we do, we do them, the race comes together and it’s been so successful and so popular for so long, for us, it’s sad for us not to provide that event for the city," Lauterbach said. "It’s for Columbus, but there are a lot of people who come from around the area, Omaha and Lincoln, out of state; they plan reunions around the run; it’s disappointing for us but it’s as much to other people as it is to us."

The kids run, set for the night before on July 17 is also canceled. There wasn't anything new or different planned for this year but Wagner is especially disappointed for the handful of participants who have been there from the beginning. Every five years they are recognized for their loyalty. This year's edition of the run would have earned them a sixth award.

"I forget the number it is but it's a small number, and we were going to do something special," he said. "But there's just so much uncertainty."

On May 28, the Boston Marathon, which has been run for 124 straight years through two World Wars and another pandemic was also canceled for the first time in history.

The race had been moved from April to September before the announcement.