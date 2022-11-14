Dream fulfilled: Patriots dominate Stanton, advance to state championship game

STANTON - Clarkson/Leigh entered this season looking to push aside past demons. In five of their last six playoff appearance, the Patriots were eliminated in the first round.

In the first round of this year's NSAA Class D-1 state playoffs, the Patriots defeated Wisner-Pilger 28-23 to get over the hump. After wins over Crofton and Weeping Water, they stood one win away from the state championship game.

Awaiting them in Friday's state semifinal was Stanton. The Mustangs came in with an undefeated record and the No. 3 seed to their name.

Clarkson/Leigh shut down Stanton's high-octane offense and rode the coattails of senior running back Kyle Kasik for a 54-12 win and a trip to Memorial Stadium.

"It's amazing. It's what everybody grows up, everybody wishes to make it Memorial Stadium and we did that," Kasik said. "I'm so happy that our team made it. It's not over, but we can enjoy it for the night and after (tonight), we got to focus on the next game."

Kasik saved the best game of his football career for Friday. The senior rushed the ball 36 times for 294 yards and a career-high six touchdowns. He finished 6 yards shy of his career-high.

The senior scored the first 30 points of the game. Kasik reached the end zone three times in the second quarter and scored two, two-point conversions to put Clarkson/Leigh ahead 22-0 at halftime.

He opened the second half with a 5-yard touchdown run and another two-point conversion to extend the advantage to 30-0. After two Stanton touchdowns and a score by Patriots quarterback Ryan Brichacek, Kasik put the icing on the cake with touchdowns runs of 3 and 30 yards and two, two-point conversions.

Kasik said he's just an average running back and credited the blockers for creating lanes for him to run through.

"They've (offensive line) been getting better all year round," Clarkson/Leigh head coach Jim Clarkson said. "They're all new starters and kind of week by week throughout the season have gotten better and better. Those guys definitely paved the way for him."

Clarkson/Leigh's defense set the tone.

The Mustangs entered Friday averaging 57 points and 287.2 rushing yards per game. Stanton finished the night with just 12 points, its lowest scoring output since Oct. 1, 2021 when it scored eight points against Howells-Dodge. On the ground, the Mustangs mustered only 46 rushing yards.

"Watching film, I didn't know if anybody could stop them. We talked about it. We'll do alright if we read our keys," Clarkson said. "Our guys flew to the ball and did a great job because they got some athletes over there, so that was really fun to be able to stop them."

Drew Beeson captained the Patriots defense. The team's tackle leader recorded a dozen tackles and two tackles for loss. Kasik and Jackson Koehn posted eight tackles each. Kyle Holmberg and Kasik each recovered a fumble.

"I think getting three linebackers out there was really just playing a physical game. They had a lot of speed on us. We listened to a lot of people before the game. Everybody was saying they were the speed team and we were the physical team," Beeson said.

"I think we really came out in the first half showing how we can drive the ball and on defense how we stopped them three-and-out on that first drive. That really showed how powerful our D-line is and how strong we are on defense."

For the first time as a co-op school, the Patriots will take the field in Lincoln in the state championship game. Clarkson earned the chance to compete at Memorial Stadium in 2007 where it lost to Pope John 39-30.

"It's pretty surreal. It's pretty crazy because I've dreamed of this my whole life. Watching my cousin go to the state championship, that was what I loved when I was a 5-year-old kid," Beeson said. "That's what I dreamed of my whole life being a football player. It's just crazy. It's hard to believe. It's a dream come true."

Beeson said after the Crofton victory in the second round of the playoffs, he felt confident they would be able to get to Lincoln. Clarkson said he didn't feel that way until the clock posted triple zeroes Friday night.

"It's been a journey for sure. We had a lot of new faces this year, but the experience we did have really stepped up," Clarkson said. "That first Wisner game was tough, but it kind of woke us up a little bit because we had some chances in that game that we didn't capitalize on. Now I think the kids believe and it just worked out. Now we go to Lincoln, so that'll be fun."

Clarkson/Leigh will take on Neligh-Oakdale in the D-1 state championship game at 2:45 p.m. Monday. The Warriors enter with a matching 11-1 record after defeating No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick's 50-28 in the semifinals.

Kasik described what it took for the Patriots to get to Lincoln.

"Waking up in the morning, going to weights. It's a grind not everybody's made for," Kasik said. "All our guys, they just woke up, worked hard all summer and we knew coming into the season that we wanted to make it to Memorial. That was going to be our goal and now it's a reality. We just got to finish this last game."