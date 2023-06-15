NORFOLK - Clarkson/Leigh senior Drew Beeson and Howells-Dodge seniors Jestin Bayer, Aandy Dominguez and Cole Grovijohn played their final high school football game Saturday in the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.

All four players competed on the White Team. Beeson and Bayer started the game as linebackers, Dominguez played on the defensive line and Grovijohn lined up on the offensive line.

Beeson and Dominguez recorded six tackles each and Bayer finished with four tackles.

"It was awesome," Grovijohn said. "I'm not going to play college football anywhere, so it was a great way to end my football career. I had a lot of fun."

White Team scored on its opening drive as Neligh-Oakdale quarterback Aiden Kuester reached the end zone on a 19-yard touchdown run with 9:07 left.

However, the Red Team scored 35 unanswered points on three rushing touchdowns from Norfolk Catholic running back Karter Kerkman, a 41-touchdown pass from Pierce's Abram Scholting to Wayne's Sedjro Agoumba with 20 seconds left in the first half and a 5-yard touchdown run from Homer's Avery Overfelt.

White scored with 9:02 remaining on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Kuester to Battle Creek's Will Hamer. Grovijohn described what it was like blocking for Kuester in an 11-man game.

"Three more guys on each side of the ball, so it's a lot more chaotic when you're pulling or Aiden Kuester is looking for someone downfield. It's just more people to watch," Grovijohn said. "It was an experience. It was different. It wasn't just sweep left, sweep right. We ran more intricate plays and other thing and it was a blast."

Dominguez made his presence known on Red's final scoring drive as he made three tackles. He nearly sacked Scholting, but he released it just before Dominguez reached him. That pass led to a 21-yard touchdown to Hartington Cedar Catholic's Jaxson Bernecker.

"I think I did alright. I just come out here and play, have fun," Dominguez said. "That's the main reason I play the game is to just have fun out here."

Beeson and Bayer were both named captains of the White Team. After the game, Beeson was voted the best teammate on the White Team by his peers.

"It means a lot. First of all, being named team captain it's huge especially because all of these guys are good football players," Beeson said. "All great human beings, all great people. Being named best teammate is just awesome. It's an honor to represent this team and I love it."

Beeson completed a magical senior season as Clarkson/Leigh won their first football state championship in school history. He led the team with 135 tackles, seven fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.

"It was just awesome. I couldn't end my senior year any better. It was fun. It just got better throughout the playoffs," Beeson said. "It means the world. Clarkson/Leigh, we got a great fanbase that comes out and supports. They were three different little kids that came up to me and said good game. It's special and it's a special town, special group of play. I love it and I'll never forget Clarkson/Leigh. It's always home."

Dominguez finished his senior season as one of the best pass rushers in eight-man this season. He recorded 72 tackles, third most on the team, while posting seven sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

"I think (my biggest growth) would've been my sophomore year," Dominguez said. "Just being more fundamentally sound and just growing up as a player, gaining weight, more reps, more mental reps, all that good stuff."

Grovijohn played a vital part on the Howells-Dodge offensive line, creating running lanes for all the Jaguar runners. As a team, they averaged 7.9 yards per carry with Brester leading the state with 2,352 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Howells-Dodge featured six running backs with at least 120 rushing yards.

"It was a journey to stay the least," Grovijohn said. "I started as a sophomore and I was 170 pounds soaking wet. I've put on a little bit of weight and it's been more fun. It's just been a blast."

The Jaguars trio brought home the school's first state championship in 2021 as a consolidated school and the area's first Howells won the state title in 2010.

They won at least one playoff game in every season while on the team, including getting back to the state championship game this season.

"It was a great experience. Just made some good memories with the older guys and with the younger guys," Dominguez said. "Hopefully the young guys learned something from us because we learned something from the other guys."