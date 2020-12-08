Dylan Vodicka: Do it for dad

He put his opponent to the mat, heard the whistle and rose for the handshake. But as Dylan Vodicka got up from his latest gold medal performance, there was something missing.
He turned, slumped to his knees considering that absence, but only for a moment. Vodicka rose, went to the middle of the mat to shake his opponent's hand just like the sport requires; just like dad showed him all those years ago.
Dad wouldn't want him to leave the mat without showing the official, the opponent and the sport the proper respect.
There was no doubt about where Dylan Vodicka was going to be Friday afternoon.
Following the sudden passing of his father Jim earlier in the week, Vodicka was on the mat just hours after the funeral Mass and burial of his first wrestling coach. Jim passed away on Sunday and plans were made Monday. Those plans included Friday's services that conflicted with David City wrestling's opening tournament of the year.
Scout coach Tanner Thiem asked Vodicka what he wanted to do, assuming Friday would be a day for family. And it was, but honoring the memory of Dylan's father meant more than the formalities of funerals and sharing memories at the reception. Honoring that memory meant winning a championship.
"I wasn’t sure if it was the right thing. But knowing my dad, he’s one of the strongest people I’ve ever met. He loved to watch me do what I love to do," Vodicka said after collecting his gold medal. "Rather than sitting at home feeling sorry about the situation, he’d want me to keep hammering at it."
Vodicka, ranked No. 1 at 182 pounds and looking for a second straight state title gave no indication of a heavy heart in his first matches following his dad's death.
Just about 10 hours earlier he was in a church in Ulysses then a graveyard in Garrison missing the appointed weigh in time. But after informing Thiem there was no way he was missing the tournament, Thiem made a request to Lakeview coach Jeff Bargen and got the answer he expected from the wrestling community.
Just because Vodicka couldn't make the weigh in at noon didn't mean he wouldn't be allowed to wrestle. He and cousin Trey Daro, also a Scout wrestler and Jim's nephew, were allowed to show up as soon as they could and officially make weight.
"My immediate thought was, 'Both he and Trey need to take the day and be with family," Thiem said. "...He just wasn't having it.
"...The main thing he said to me, when I told him to spend the day with his family was, 'It's not what my dad would want. He would want me to wrestle."
And wrestle he did. His won his opening match when his opponent injury defaulted 33 seconds into the first period, pinned his second foe in a little over a minute and led in the finals match 10-1 before scoring another pin midway through the second period.
After the championship handshake the emotions began to show on his face. He ran his fingers through his hair as he looked to the mat then shared hugs with his coaching staff before exiting the gym for a private moment alone.
Not long after he was on top the podium accepting his gold medal on back on the mat encouraging a teammate.
"She told me, ‘Go wrestle.’ She knew him better than I did," Dylan said about his mom Julianne. "When she told me to go wrestle, I knew that was the right thing.
Though Thiem might have been surprised by Vodicka's insistence at competing, there was no surprise about the win. As good of a wrestler as he is athletically, Thiem said he's even more solid as a person mentally.
The Scouts, Thiem said, are a tight group, and Vodicka is a big reason why.
"He's such a special kid. I don't know if I've had one like him ever," Thiem said. "He deserves every bit of recognition and attention he gets, and he doesn't do it for the attention. He does it because he's Dylan; he does the right thing."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
