Dylan Vodicka: Do it for dad

Vodicka, ranked No. 1 at 182 pounds and looking for a second straight state title gave no indication of a heavy heart in his first matches following his dad's death.

Just about 10 hours earlier he was in a church in Ulysses then a graveyard in Garrison missing the appointed weigh in time. But after informing Thiem there was no way he was missing the tournament, Thiem made a request to Lakeview coach Jeff Bargen and got the answer he expected from the wrestling community.

Just because Vodicka couldn't make the weigh in at noon didn't mean he wouldn't be allowed to wrestle. He and cousin Trey Daro, also a Scout wrestler and Jim's nephew, were allowed to show up as soon as they could and officially make weight.

"My immediate thought was, 'Both he and Trey need to take the day and be with family," Thiem said. "...He just wasn't having it.

"...The main thing he said to me, when I told him to spend the day with his family was, 'It's not what my dad would want. He would want me to wrestle."

And wrestle he did. His won his opening match when his opponent injury defaulted 33 seconds into the first period, pinned his second foe in a little over a minute and led in the finals match 10-1 before scoring another pin midway through the second period.