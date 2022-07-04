Easton Hall adjusts to college basketball

Schuyler graduate Easton Hall said he learned a lot after completing his freshman season playing basketball on the Peru State junior varsity team.

Hall, who averaged 14.5 points and 7.8 rebounds in his final season playing for the Warriors, played in 14 games last season with the Bobcats. The team went 5-9.

"It was fun. It was a lot of learning," Hall said. "I would say that being around the older guys that have been in the program was a big help for me, just learning the pace of the game and how they like to play compared to how Schuyler played."

Hall said the biggest adjustment to the college game from high school was the speed and physicality. The Peru State forward also had to learn a new offensive and defensive scheme, which was different to the one he played in for Schuyler.

"In Schuyler, it was a lot of everyone would touch the ball on the perimeter and if either me or let's say (guard) Aaron Langemeier would catch it on the perimeter, coach would want us to drive in and either go up and score or kick it out and kind of swing it back around until one of us got an easier paint touch," Hall said.

"But with Peru, we run a lot of either one post down on the block or two posts down on the block, go set ball screens, roll to the basket. At Schuyler, it's a lot more motion and then with Peru, it's a lot more ball screens, pick-and-rolls and things like that."

Hall's first collegiate showing was one of his best games on the season. On Nov. 2 against Iowa Western Community College, Hall scored eight points on 4 of 5 shooting along with five rebounds. The Peru State post scored six points on Nov. 15 against Highland Community College and five rebounds. He also rebounded the ball five times on Jan. 24 against Central Community College.

Hall said the biggest area in which the veterans on Peru State helped him was his confidence.

"I was confident in my shot and my playing ability, but I would hesitate to shoot or to make a pass or anything like that. A lot of the older guys realized that," he said. "They knew with me coming in that I could make those passes, I could make those shots. It was kind of boosting my spirits to get me to shoot faster and all these things helped me a lot."

Setting screens and rolling to the basket was Hall's primary role on the team, he said. It took some time adjusting to that since he didn't run that at all at Schuyler.

As his confidence grew during the second half of the season, Hall said he hopes to build on that heading into his sophomore season.

"I would say probably shoot a little bit more than I did and have the confidence going into the season," Hall said. "Towards the end of the season, my defense was a little bit better than at the beginning of the season, so continue to grow that aspect."

Hall spent the season on the JV team, which he said was extremely beneficial to get playing time rather than sitting mostly on the bench if he was on varsity.

"It helped me get a lot more confidence. I got used to the guys on the team, how they play, their playing styles," he said. "We had a couple guys who would sit on the bench on varsity, but comes down to play JV with us and they would bring in varsity aspects of practice and their games into JV games. Just playing with them, it was a little bit faster than playing strictly JV guys so it was like a good balance."

The Peru State coaches helped Hall. He said they would stop practices if they needed to and tell them exactly what they needed to improve upon and work on.

"After every practice, the coaches would always pull each of us aside and tell us what we can do better, what to improve upon, if they think we should get a couple more shots up, they'll tell us to do that," Hall said.

Hall said he hopes to make the varsity team next year, but if not, he's ready to embrace whatever role the coaches give him.

"If not (make varsity), I'll do everything I can to help out the JV team. Help us win games there," Hall said. "Right now, the biggest thing for me is putting on weight and getting into the weight room."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

