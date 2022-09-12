Fairbury spoils Schuyler's homecoming, Jaguars and Patriots win third game

Schuyler played its first home game of the season Friday against Fairbury. The Jeffs had a record-setting offensive game in a 62-6 win over the Warriors.

Fairbury quarterback Jax Biehl set the new single-game school record with seven touchdown passes. Biehl completed 21 of 31 passes for 382 yards.

Senior wide receiver Jackson Martin caught 10 receptions for 217 yards and a school-record four touchdowns. Connor Gerths, James Olds and Korey Nippert caught one touchdown each.

On the ground, Jeffs senior Auggie Judd rushed for 140 yards on seven carries and one touchdown. Freshman Jaret Wood ended the game with 48 yards and one touchdown.

Schuyler quarterbacks were sacked six times by Fairbury. The Warriors also fumbled the ball three times. The offense gained eight first downs.

The Jeffs scored 21 points in the first quarter and 27 points in the second quarter. Fairbury outscored Schuyler 14-6 in the second half as the Warriors scored their first points of the season on a Jonny Medina touchdown run.

Warriors head coach Troy Schlueter said he was pleased with the effort from start to finish Friday.

"I thought we improved in many areas, especially in the running game. We were also very close to making many plays in the secondary and are looking forward to taking another step forward this week," Schlueter said. "We want to raise our level of play daily and weekly and hope to be sharper on assignments on offense and defense again this week. The scoreboard didn't show it, but I thought we played better than in Week 1 or 2."

Schuyler drops to 0-3 and it'll host Crete on Friday.

No. 1 Howells-Dodge 54, Wynot 20: The top-ranked team in D-2, Howells-Dodge, completed non-district play 3-0 with a dominant win over the Blue Devils

Senior running back Lance Brester had another big performance on the ground, rushing the ball for 297 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns. The rest of Howells-Dodge combined for 76 yards.

Through three games, the Jaguars running back has gained 805 yards and scored 14 touchdowns. Brester is averaging 10.6 yards per carry.

"Lance (Brester) has done a great job of being our main ball carrier," Jaguars head coach Mike Speirs said. "Our offensive line has played very well so far and that has helped us establish a solid run game in the first three games. Lance is getting better at reading blocks and finding creases as he gets more carries."

Sixteen Jaguars recorded at least one tackle. Connor Kreikemeier led the team with five. Aiden Meyer, Lane Belina, Caleb Perrin, Jestin Bayer and Oscar Dominguez recorded four tackles each.

Aandy Dominguez tallied his second sack of the season, bringing down Wynot quarterback Dylan Heine. Meyer and Bayer had 1/2 sack each.

Heine was intercepted three times by the Jaguars. Brittin Sindelar, Perrin and Dylan Brichacek intercepted one pass each. Kreikemeier recovered a fumble that was forced by Colton Klosen.

"Defensively, we played solid once we settled down and addressed a few technique issues that we as coaches failed to emphasize this week in practice," Speirs said. "We were able to make Wynot one dimensional by really slowing down their run game, so that always helps your defense."

The Jaguars scored all 54 points in the first half, limiting Wynot to just six points in the first. The Blue Devils scored 14 points in the second half.

"I felt we played very good offensively against Wynot," Speirs said. "We need to do some work on different aspects of our defense, but overall we were pleased with the boys' performance on Friday night."

Howells-Dodge improved to 3-0 and will host Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Friday.

No. 5 Clarkson/Leigh 22, Bancroft-Rosalie 0: The Patriots completed a perfect non-district schedule shutting out Bancroft-Rosalie.

Kyle Kasik had a career-night with 300 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Clarkson/Leigh's 22-0 win. All three touchdowns came in the second half. Kasik scored a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter. The senior had touchdown runs of 19 and 72 yards in the fourth quarter.

"Kyle (Kasik) has been impressive all summer and into the season," Patriots head coach Jim Clarkson said. "He is a gamer and likes to have the ball in his hands. He has been our alpha for sure."

Clarkson said the offensive line continues to improve. He added that Bancroft-Rosalie gave them a lot of looks and he said they were eventually able to adapt.

Brichacek, who suffered a knee injury in Week 2 at Pender, rushed the ball 18 times for 66 yards with no pass attempts. Brichacek's lowest output of the season, Clarkson said, was a mix of being cautious with him in addition to the Panthers taking away the passing game.

Mason Whitmore, the team's leading receiver, did not play against Bancroft-Rosalie which also affected the passing game.

The defense pitched its first shut out since Oct. 4, 2019, when it defeated Omaha Christian 80-0 in a D-2 game. Bancroft-Rosalie totaled just 203 yards on the night.

Drew Beeson led the team with 17 tackles and a fumble recovery. Kasik and Dylan Higby recorded nine tackles each. Kyle Holmberg sacked Panthers quarterback Michael Cooney once to go with two tackles for loss.

"We had really good communication. Kasik did a fantastic job of holding down their best receiver," Clarkson said. "Our linebackers and defensive line really swarmed to the ball all night. Really proud of their performance."

The Patriots improved to 3-0 and will host Shelby-Rising City on Friday.