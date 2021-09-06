Falcons keep Warriors scoreless

Douglas County West converted three Schuyler Central High School turnovers into points and piled up 329 yards rushing a 56-0 Falcons win in Valley.
After defeating the Falcons 14-6 in Schuyler last season, the Warriors entered Friday's affair with high hopes of winning their first game of the season, but DC West used a bruising ground game to turn the tables this time around.
The Falcons only attempted one pass in the game when Cage Gregurich completed a 5-yard swing pass to Kayden Jensen. It was on the ground where Jensen did the majority of his work, rushing for 149 yards on 14 carries while scoring on runs of 27 and 70 yards.
The Warriors struggled to get their offense going for the third consecutive week. The team rushed for 27 yards on 26 carries, and Luis Genchi completed a 3-yard pass to Jhony Escobar for Schuyler’s only pass completion. Overall, Genchi had one completion in six pass attempts and one of his tosses was intercepted by DC West for a 45-yard Falcon touchdown.
Schuyler kicked off to the Falcons to begin the game. It took the home team four plays to travel 56 yards for a score when Jensen scampered into the end zone from 27 yards out. The point after touchdown kick sailed wide to the right keeping the score at 6-0.
Schuyler was in good shape following the next kickoff as the squib kick was recovered by the Warriors at their own 31. SCHS put together a nine-play 26-yard drive but was forced to punt with a stop at the Warriors 43.
Jensen sped around the left end on the Falcons’ next series and raced 70 yards for the score. DC West’s Matthew Beck blocked a punt on Schuyler’s next drive and recovered at the Warriors 8. Beck scored two plays later on a 4-yard run through the middle of the Schuyler defensive line, making the score 20-0 at the end of the first quarter.
DC West put up the only points of the second quarter on a 16-play drive culminating by another Beck score, this time from 27 yards out. The drive covered a staggering nine minutes. The teams trotted off the field for the halftime festivities with the Falcons holding a commanding 28-0 advantage.
The Falcons scored eight more points in the third quarter and 20 points in the final frame to close out the 56-0 victory.
Offensively, the Warriors were led in rushing by Jhony Escobar with 14 yards on six carries. He was followed by Jesus Hernandez with 9 yards on eight carries and Diego Maganda with 7 yards on two carries. Joxsemer Bemal also had positive yards with 5 yards on three carries.
The Schuyler team is young and learning a new system under head coach Greg Hansen, and there is no giving up in his squad. They fight hard from the opening kickoff until the final gun and that is a good sign of things to come.
The Warriors host Raymond Central this Friday night at the Schuyler football complex with kickoff set for
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.