Falcons keep Warriors scoreless

Jensen sped around the left end on the Falcons’ next series and raced 70 yards for the score. DC West’s Matthew Beck blocked a punt on Schuyler’s next drive and recovered at the Warriors 8. Beck scored two plays later on a 4-yard run through the middle of the Schuyler defensive line, making the score 20-0 at the end of the first quarter.

DC West put up the only points of the second quarter on a 16-play drive culminating by another Beck score, this time from 27 yards out. The drive covered a staggering nine minutes. The teams trotted off the field for the halftime festivities with the Falcons holding a commanding 28-0 advantage.

The Falcons scored eight more points in the third quarter and 20 points in the final frame to close out the 56-0 victory.

Offensively, the Warriors were led in rushing by Jhony Escobar with 14 yards on six carries. He was followed by Jesus Hernandez with 9 yards on eight carries and Diego Maganda with 7 yards on two carries. Joxsemer Bemal also had positive yards with 5 yards on three carries.

The Schuyler team is young and learning a new system under head coach Greg Hansen, and there is no giving up in his squad. They fight hard from the opening kickoff until the final gun and that is a good sign of things to come.

The Warriors host Raymond Central this Friday night at the Schuyler football complex

