Fiala and Jaguars win Stanton Invite, Patriots' Brichacek places 15th

Howells-Dodge Jaguars

Kellen Fiala and Howells-Dodge golf won their second tournament of the season at Friday's Stanton Invite at Elkhorn Acres Golf Course. Fiala posted a tournament-best 81, including a field-best 38 on the front nine, finishing two strokes ahead of West Point GACC's Ryan Hrbek and Livia Hunke.

As a team, the Jaguars scored a 357 and were six strokes ahead of runner-up Stanton. The entire Howells-Dodge team placed in the top 22. Austin Hegemann, Brittin Sindelar and Gavin Nelson all recorded a 92 for 11th to 13th place, respectively. Brady Lund carded a 95 for 22nd place.

Ryan Brichacek led Clarkson/Leigh with a 15th-place score of 93. The Patriots placed seventh with a 396. Dexter Indra had the second-lowest score on the team with a 95. Jase Indra and Mic Sayers tallied a 104 each, and Christian Hamernik ended the day shooting a 107.

East Husker Championship

The Jaguars and Patriots placed sixth and seventh, respectively, at Monday's East Husker Conference meet at Oakland Golf Club in Oakland. Howells-Dodge posted a team score of 374 while Clarkson/Leigh ended the round one stroke back.

Clarkson/Leigh had two golfers, Max Muhle and Sayers, place in the top 15. Both players shot a 90. Howells-Dodge's Fiala also shot a 90 for 16th place.

For the Jaguars, Nelson shot a 93, Sindelar scored a 94, Cole Grovijohn ended the round with a 97 and Brady Lund completed the day with a 104.

Clarkson/Leigh's Dexter shot a 94, Brichacek posted a 101 and Jace concluded the day at 116.

For both teams, next up is the district tournaments on Monday. Clarkson/Leigh will be at the District C-2 tournament at Fremont Golf Course. Howells-Dodge will compete in the District D-2 tournament at Indian Trails Country Club in Beemer.

Logan View Invite

Howells-Dodge opened the week at the Logan View Invite on May 3 at Elkhorn Valley Golf Club.

Brady Lund led the Jaguars when he shot an 82 for 15th overall. As a team, the Jaguars tied West Point-Beemer for sixth place with a 343. Tekamah-Herman won the tournament with a 319.

Nelson shot an 84, Hegemann posted an 88, Cole Grovijohn ended the round with an 89 and Fiala scored a 96.

Reach the Schuyler Sun sports staff at SCHsports@lee.net.

STANTON INVITE (CLARKSON/LEIGH AND HOWELLS-DODGE)

STANTON -- 

Stanton Invitational

Friday at Elkhorn Acres Golf Course

Team Standings

  • 1. Howells-Dodge 357, 2. Stanton 363, 3. West Point GACC 374, 4. Humphrey Saint Francis 376, 5. Twin River 378, 6. Plainview 383, 7. Clarkson/Leigh 396, 8. Randolph 397, 9. Pierce 404, 10. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 417, 11. Chambers-Wheeler Central 462.

Top 10, area golfers

  • 1. Kellen Fiala (Howells-Dodge) 81
  • 2. Ryan Hrbek (GACC) 83
  • 3. Livia Hunke (GACC) 83
  • 4. Parker Krusemark (Stanton) 84
  • 5. Clay Brandenburger (Twin River) 87
  • 6. Own Vogel (Stanton) 87
  • 7. Derek Rix (Plainview) 88
  • 8. Andrew Kosch (St. Francis) 91
  • 9. Kegan Hackerott (St. Francis) 91
  • 10. Will Jesse (CWC) 91
  • 11. Austin Hegemann (Howells-Dodge) 92
  • 12. Brittin Sindelar (Howells-Dodge) 92
  • 13. Gavin Nelson (Howells-Dodge) 92
  • 15. Ryan Brichacek (Clarkson/Leigh) 93
  • 20. Dexter Indra (Clarkson/Leigh) 95
  • 22. Brady Lund (Howells-Dodge) 95
  • 49. Jase Indra (Clarkson/Leigh) 104
  • 51. Mic Sayers (Clarkson/Leigh) 104
  • 53. Christian Hamernik (Clarkson/Leigh) 107

EAST HUSKER CONFERENCE MEET (CLARKSON/LEIGH AND HOWELLS-DODGE)

OAKLAND -- 

East Husker Conference Invitational

Monday at Oakland Golf Club

Team Standings

  • 1. Tekamah-Herman 336, 2. Pender 347, 3. Oakland-Craig 370, 4. Stanton 370, 5. West Point-Beemer 373, 6. Howells-Dodge 374, 7. Clarkson/Leigh 375, 8. Wisner-Pilger 381, 9. North Bend 399, 10. Twin River 400, 11. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 483.

Top 10, area golfers

  • 1. Brody Rogers (Tekamah-Herman) 80
  • 2. Carson Thomsen (Oakland-Craig) 81
  • 3. Owen Anderson (Oakland-Craig) 83
  • 4. Mitchell Kelley (Pender) 84
  • 5. Brock Rogers (Tekamah-Herman) 84
  • 6. Quinton Heineman (Pender) 84
  • 7. Jed Hoover (Tekamah-Herman) 84
  • 8. Tanner Simmerman (Stanton) 85
  • 9. Hayden Hunke (West Point-Beemer) 88
  • 10. Bret Brenneis (Tekamah-Herman) 88
  • 13. Max Muhle (Clarkson/Leigh) 90
  • 14. Mic Sayers (Clarkson/Leigh) 90
  • 16. Kellen Fiala (Howells-Dodge) 90
  • 22. Gavin Nelson (Howells-Dodge) 93
  • 24. Dexter Indra (Clarkson/Leigh) 94
  • 25. Brittin Sindelar (Howells-Dodge) 94
  • 31. Cole Grovijohn (Howells-Dodge) 97
  • 37. Ryan Brichacek (Clarkson/Leigh) 101
  • 41. Brady Lund (Howells-Dodge) 104
  • 51. Jace Indra (Clarkson/Leigh) 116

LOGAN VIEW INVITE (HOWELLS-DODGE)

HOOPER -- 

Logan View Invitational

May 3 at Elkhorn Valley Golf Club

Team Standings

  • 1. Tekamah-Herman 319, 2. Fremont Bergan 319, 3. Douglas County West 319, 4. Pender 328, 5. Logan View Blue 336, 6. West Point-Beemer 343, 6. Howells-Dodge 343, 8. South Sioux City 367, 9. Logan View Gold 369, 10. North Bend 379, 11. Wahoo Neumann 387, 12. Wisner-Pilger 396, 13. Schuyler 407.

Top 10, area golfers

  • 1. Brody Rogers (Tekamah-Herman) 70
  • 2. Brady Davis (Bergan) 70
  • 3. Brock Rogers (Tekamah-Herman) 74
  • 4. Spencer Hamilton (Bergan) 74
  • 5. Kolton Kriete (Logan View) 75
  • 6. Devin Lopeman (DC West) 76
  • 7. Hayden Hunke (West Point-Beemer) 77
  • 8. Quinton Heineman (Pender) 78
  • 9. Kale Kotil (DC West) 78
  • 10. Steven Sladky (Neumann) 81
  • 15. Brady Lund 82
  • Gavin Nelson 84
  • Austin Hegemann 88
  • Cole Grovijohn 89
  • Kellen Fiala 96
