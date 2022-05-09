Fiala and Jaguars win Stanton Invite, Patriots' Brichacek places 15th

Kellen Fiala and Howells-Dodge golf won their second tournament of the season at Friday's Stanton Invite at Elkhorn Acres Golf Course. Fiala posted a tournament-best 81, including a field-best 38 on the front nine, finishing two strokes ahead of West Point GACC's Ryan Hrbek and Livia Hunke.

As a team, the Jaguars scored a 357 and were six strokes ahead of runner-up Stanton. The entire Howells-Dodge team placed in the top 22. Austin Hegemann, Brittin Sindelar and Gavin Nelson all recorded a 92 for 11th to 13th place, respectively. Brady Lund carded a 95 for 22nd place.

Ryan Brichacek led Clarkson/Leigh with a 15th-place score of 93. The Patriots placed seventh with a 396. Dexter Indra had the second-lowest score on the team with a 95. Jase Indra and Mic Sayers tallied a 104 each, and Christian Hamernik ended the day shooting a 107.

East Husker Championship

The Jaguars and Patriots placed sixth and seventh, respectively, at Monday's East Husker Conference meet at Oakland Golf Club in Oakland. Howells-Dodge posted a team score of 374 while Clarkson/Leigh ended the round one stroke back.

Clarkson/Leigh had two golfers, Max Muhle and Sayers, place in the top 15. Both players shot a 90. Howells-Dodge's Fiala also shot a 90 for 16th place.

For the Jaguars, Nelson shot a 93, Sindelar scored a 94, Cole Grovijohn ended the round with a 97 and Brady Lund completed the day with a 104.

Clarkson/Leigh's Dexter shot a 94, Brichacek posted a 101 and Jace concluded the day at 116.

For both teams, next up is the district tournaments on Monday. Clarkson/Leigh will be at the District C-2 tournament at Fremont Golf Course. Howells-Dodge will compete in the District D-2 tournament at Indian Trails Country Club in Beemer.

Logan View Invite

Howells-Dodge opened the week at the Logan View Invite on May 3 at Elkhorn Valley Golf Club.

Brady Lund led the Jaguars when he shot an 82 for 15th overall. As a team, the Jaguars tied West Point-Beemer for sixth place with a 343. Tekamah-Herman won the tournament with a 319.

Nelson shot an 84, Hegemann posted an 88, Cole Grovijohn ended the round with an 89 and Fiala scored a 96.

Reach the Schuyler Sun sports staff at SCHsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.