Five champs and a conference crown for Schuyler girls wrestling

It's easy to see the camaraderie Schuyler girls wrestling has built in this first historic season of sanctioned competition. Saturday at Lakeview, every member of the team crowded around the coaching chairs, captured with their phones and supported teammates wrestling for gold.

Sure, there's a lot of teams that might behave the same with a conference title on the line, but this wasn't fully about winning a trophy. It's the same dynamic coach Mark Wemhoff has seen throughout this season full of firsts.

"That's what I've been preaching to them ever since junior high, we've got to have each other's back. No matter if you got beat out or your wrestling you've got to be cheering on your teammates because you'd hope they'd do the same thing for you," Wemhoff said. "And they do, they are every single match, cheering each other on, trying to yell the same things I'm yelling. It's fun when it's like that because they're so into it and they feed off each other."

Wemhoff and his crew have come a long way from just a few years ago when he wasn't fully in support of girls wrestling. A few came out for his junior high team and, at first, he intentionally made practices hard to try and make them quit. But they stuck with it, the practices, wrestling boys, losing a lot of matches and not enjoying much success.

As a club sport not financially supported by the school district, Wemhoff had to find a van to use for girls tournaments and tried to raise funds for a national tournament in Iowa.

No doubt some of those days were in the back of his mind Saturday when the Warrior girls won the team title in dominant fashion. Schuyler had six conference champs, seven finalists and was 54 points better than Lexington.

"I was hoping we would get to this. It took a few years for it to catch on, but now that it's sanctioned it's just exploded," Wemhoff said. "It's good for our state, it's good for our girls. We're just trying to get something new going. People want to be a part of history."

Jessica Ortega at 100 pounds, Courtney Briones at 114, Maddy Pineda at 120, Alekxa Olvera at 132, Angela Velasquez at 152 and Gina Alba at 182 became six of the first-ever Central Conference girls champions. Six is half of the weight classes in competition. Carly Wemhoff came up just short and settled for silver.

Hasley Salgado (107), Natalia Ruiz (114) and Jazmin Acosta (235) won bronze, Sinai Sanchez (107) was fourth and Laura Romero (120) was sixth.

"It's not something Schuyler does often, so to be here and be one of the first teams that goes this far says, we're here and we're here to show you who we are," sophomore Gina Alba said.

Alba won the first gold of her career in her first title match after previously earning third, fourth and sixth. She needed just one match to do so and pinned Aileen Rueda of Crete in the second period after a scoreless first period then top starting position in the second.

Ortega pinned her only foe in 1 minute, 11 seconds, Briones picked up three pinfall wins all in the first period, Pineda needed two pins, Olvera won by first-period pin then third-period pin in the championship following a 4-4 tie and Velasquez won by pin in 38 seconds, 1:11 and 2:53, claiming gold over an opponent with 20 wins.

Ortega, Olvera and Velasquez each won their first golds of the season. Velasquez had wrestled for a championship three other times; Ortega did it twice. Briones and Pineda both won their second titles.

Carly Wemhoff pinned her first opponent with 11 seconds left in the first period but then suffered a pinfall loss to No. 4 Kehlanee Bengtson of Aurora.

Schuyler is listed as the No. 4 team in the latest NSWCA ratings with Wemhoff No. 2 at 138. She's the only one in the ratings but five others are listed as contenders.

The Warriors were the runners-up each of the past two years at the NSWCA state meet in York. They head to Nebraska City on Friday for the first of two days of a district meet that includes 24 other schools. The top three qualify for the state tournament that begins Feb. 18.

"I have a lot of respect for these girls," Wemhoff said. "They work their butts off, and they get put down once in a while because of their ethnicity. 'They're talking about us.' I said, 'It's a good thing that they're talking about us because that means we're on top.'"

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.