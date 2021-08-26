Following run to state, Jaguars volleyball aim to go further in 2021

Howells-Dodge volleyball had one of its most successful seasons in school history last year. It went 25-4 last season, its most wins in five years, and reached the Nebraska Class C-2 state tournament.
The Jaguars hope to get back to Lincoln this season with a younger and smaller group.
"We had a pretty good summer, and so I think this year we are all really excited for it because we lost quite a few seniors, but I don't think that's really impacted us very much," head coach Taryn Janke said. "We still had a few returning starters, so they've pretty much took on the role and the ones who have stepped up. They're doing better even more than they did last year."
Logan Fiala, Cassie Pepper, Riley Pokorny, Jayda Bazata, Janessa Schmidt, Audrey Coufal and Lexie Brester all graduated. This season, the Jaguars have 13 on the roster and four seniors, inspiring a return to a focus on fundamentals.
"There's not as many girls, so we're not having to go as long in practice, but we're taking the little things and pushing forward," Janke said. "I think they're kind of going back to the roots of just fundamentals and everything. That's something we didn't maybe spend as much time on last year because we didn't need to. It's a good refresher course for them, and I think that's actually going to help them improve a lot."
Following the seven who graduated, the four incoming seniors have stepped into a leadership role. Thus far, Janke said the new leaders have done well at including the youth of the team. The veterans help fix mistakes and encourage successes.
Where that could make the largest difference is on defense and serving. Nearly 63% of digs and 58% of aces were lost due to graduation. Janke said the team has always been aggressive serving. That's not going to change with a younger group.
"I don't think we've lost that (aggressiveness). The returning starters, they are still ones that have a lot of confidence in making sure they can serve where I tell them to," she said. "The younger ones are starting to learn that I want it in a specific spot or specific area. They're working hard to do that. I'm pretty confident in our serving game."
Janke said she's been most impressed with the attitude of the newcomers. On a roster of less than 15, that means the rookies are thrown into the fire right away when it comes to scrimmaging and going head-to-head. Despite the inexperience, the youngsters have all trained with confidence.
"I know we're going to use some of those underclassmen throughout," Janke said. "It helps me to know that I can put somebody in and be confident in them to not have to take them out right away if I need to."
The expectations are high for Howells-Dodge, but Janke's goal for 2021 is for her players to have a fun year. With that said, the Jaguars are motivated to avenge their state tournament loss against Clarkson/Leigh and make a return trip to Lincoln.
"They really want to get back there. They know what it's like. That was probably the worst game we played all year last year. I think that's pretty much fueling their fire," Janke said. "They knew they could've done better, and I think they don't want that to happen again."
