Following run to state, Jaguars volleyball aim to go further in 2021

Where that could make the largest difference is on defense and serving. Nearly 63% of digs and 58% of aces were lost due to graduation. Janke said the team has always been aggressive serving. That's not going to change with a younger group.

"I don't think we've lost that (aggressiveness). The returning starters, they are still ones that have a lot of confidence in making sure they can serve where I tell them to," she said. "The younger ones are starting to learn that I want it in a specific spot or specific area. They're working hard to do that. I'm pretty confident in our serving game."

Janke said she's been most impressed with the attitude of the newcomers. On a roster of less than 15, that means the rookies are thrown into the fire right away when it comes to scrimmaging and going head-to-head. Despite the inexperience, the youngsters have all trained with confidence.

"I know we're going to use some of those underclassmen throughout," Janke said. "It helps me to know that I can put somebody in and be confident in them to not have to take them out right away if I need to."

The expectations are high for Howells-Dodge, but Janke's goal for 2021 is for her players to have a fun year. With that said, the Jaguars are motivated to avenge their state tournament loss against Clarkson/Leigh and make a return trip to Lincoln.

"They really want to get back there. They know what it's like. That was probably the worst game we played all year last year. I think that's pretty much fueling their fire," Janke said. "They knew they could've done better, and I think they don't want that to happen again."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

