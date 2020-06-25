Football is back

After months of waiting, football fans finally have something to look forward to on the grid iron.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced June 15 that football practices and games will be allowed starting July 1. That will allow the 62nd edition of Shrine Bowl to go off on July 11 and, at least for now, practices to begin for a normal fall football season in August.
For players, coaches and fans, this has been a long-awaited announcement as other sports gradually were given the green light to start activities.
Although the NSAA had yet to make its own announcement on football as of Monday night, it's assumed that will follow later in the week following a similar trend thus far this summer.
Clarkson/Leigh head coach Jim Clarkson shares the excitement.
"We're pretty happy with the way things are progressing," he said. "That was definitely good news and a step in the right direction for us. We're pretty juiced up about that."
Clarkson added he was slightly caught off guard that the announcement came out so early. But ready or not, the reopening allows some training and team camps in the lead up to fall training.
"We were hoping that by July 1 something would happen," he said. "I was a little surprised it came out so early and that they were going to do that already."
In anticipation of restrictions being lifted, the Patriots had talked about what practice may look like this summer, but hadn't made any definite plans. Planning has resumed again following the governor's announcement.
"We had talked a lot about it," Clarkson said. "There was too many unknowns. Hopefully we can do some stuff on our own campus."
Clarkson/Leigh normally participates in a team camp, but once everything hit, it was decided to forgo the usual summer plans.
"We decided it would just be best to make our own plans and to not bank on something that may or may not happen," Clarkson said.
The Patriots have been in the weight room since those opened up a couple weeks ago, and coaches are now making plans for some version of training in July.
There are still some logistics that need to be figured out, such as practice times that don't interfere with other sports also looking to take advantage of a full opening.
"We've got to work on that a little bit," Clarkson said. "We started scheduling some times and some things to do with our team. I think in late July I would rather our team work on themselves."
Clarkson/Leigh is coming into the season with high expectations, especially with the return of quarterback Tommy McEvoy who was sidelined all of 2019.
The tumultuous summer hasn't derailed the excitement for what the Patriots believe can be a deep run into the playoffs.
"We return a lot of guys," Clarkson said. "I guess that took some of the fear out. For us with so many returning guys it wasn't as much of a panic. We feel pretty good where we're at.
"We have high expectations of the season and our kids are ready to go. I think we're in about as good of shape as we could be."
While this summer hasn't gone as planned for anyone, being away from the game has added to the anticipation. Clarkson said there is a lot of energy among the players who are ready to put on the pads.
"It's going to feel great," he said. "Kids are really excited to be back. Getting out there and running some drills and running some routes, that'll be fun. We're really looking forward to it."
While Clarkson/Leigh will be staying home this summer, Howells-Dodge is hoping to go to a team camp and is eyeing Wayne State as a possibility.
Head coach Mike Speirs was anticipating that football may return in July and said Ricketts confirming that on June 15 was a sigh of relief.
"Things have been progressing where they've been opening up more," Speirs said. "We were kind of hoping to hear that. I think all high schoolers were hoping to hear that, because it really opened up a lot of sports for more activities in the summer."
Howells-Dodge normally attends a team camp every summer out at Chadron State in the very first part of June.
For Speirs, just getting to practice with the players will be a welcomed change of pace from recent events.
The head coach said he wasn't very confident there would be a fall football season, but said the new regulations are a good sign.
"It gives you hope we're going to get a season this fall," Speirs said. "That's the number one thing you're worried about, is will we have a season? I've been kind of pessimistic on that. I wasn't 100% sure we were going to get one. This kind of gets us one step closer to that."
The Sun reached out to Schuyler head coach Jason Ankrah but did not receive a response about what the Warriors are planning for July. According to the coaching staff at Columbus Lakeview, Schuyler will be part of Lakeview's 7-on-7 passing league Wednesdays in Columbus. The league was scheduled to start on July 1 and run for the following three Wednesdays.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
