Football is back

The tumultuous summer hasn't derailed the excitement for what the Patriots believe can be a deep run into the playoffs.

"We return a lot of guys," Clarkson said. "I guess that took some of the fear out. For us with so many returning guys it wasn't as much of a panic. We feel pretty good where we're at.

"We have high expectations of the season and our kids are ready to go. I think we're in about as good of shape as we could be."

While this summer hasn't gone as planned for anyone, being away from the game has added to the anticipation. Clarkson said there is a lot of energy among the players who are ready to put on the pads.

"It's going to feel great," he said. "Kids are really excited to be back. Getting out there and running some drills and running some routes, that'll be fun. We're really looking forward to it."

While Clarkson/Leigh will be staying home this summer, Howells-Dodge is hoping to go to a team camp and is eyeing Wayne State as a possibility.

Head coach Mike Speirs was anticipating that football may return in July and said Ricketts confirming that on June 15 was a sigh of relief.