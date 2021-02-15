Four Warriors head for River City

The Schuyler Warriors had four wrestlers punch their tickets to the 2021 Nebraska High School State Wrestling Champs this past weekend in Saturday's home district tournament.
Senior Johnny Gonzalez (145 pounds), sophomore Diego Maganda (152), junior Edgar Diego (182) and junior Gabriel Moyao (195) will all be at the CHI Health Center in Omaha starting Friday morning at 9 a.m.
Maganda was a bronze medalist while the other three Warriors each took fourth place. Bennington was crowned District 1 team champions with 155 points followed by Hastings in second place with 129.5 and Columbus Lakeview just a point and a half behind. Schuyler was in eighth with 41 points.
“Out of the six guys that were able to wrestle in the district meet only Johnathan Gonzalez was seeded in the top four, while all of our other wrestlers were underdogs," coach Jeremy Hlavac said. "I preached all week that the first match matters. Coming out awake and ready to go was the key to setting the day. We went 3-3 in the first round, and that set the tone for the remainder of the day.”
Maganda improved his sophomore season record to a sparkling 31-7. He won by fall in 5:27 over Jabez Anderson from Omaha Roncalli Catholic in quarterfinal action, lost a 6-0 decision to No. 3 (Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association) Ashton Schweitzer from Pierce in the semifinals, gained a tough 6-4 decision over Connor Brecht from Bennington in the consolation semifinals and won by fall at 1:39 over Lee Hobbs from Nebraska City in the third-place match.
Gonzalez raised his season record to 29-11 with a 12-6 decision over Hayden Johnston from Columbus Lakeview in the quarterfinals before losing by fall to Landon Weidner from Hastings with six seconds remaining in the first period of his semifinal match. He then defeated Johnathan Williams with a fall at 1:56 in the consolation semifinals before losing a rematch against Johnston in the third-place match by the score of 9-7.
In the 182-pound weight class, Diego dropped a pair of matches to Landon Ternus from Columbus Lakeview that were sandwiched around an 8-2 decision over Clay DuVall from Nebraska City in the consolation round. He also wan an 8-6 decision over Nicholas Limon from South Sioux City in the consolation semifinals. Ternus pinned Diego at 3:18 of the quarterfinal match and at 1:43 of the third-place match.
Moyao defeated Spencer Wittwer from Columbus Scotus in a 3-2 tie breaker in the quarterfinals and was pinned by Wyatt Fanning from Waverly at 1:04 of the semifinal. He stayed alive in the consolation semifinals on a pin 19 seconds into the second period against Hunter Thompson from Blair and dropped a 10-6 decision to Sam Hemberger from Adams Central in the third-place match.
Trey Svatora went 1-2 on the day at 113 pounds to close out his season at 16-21 while Jesus Carrasco dropped both of his matches at 138 pounds to end the season with a 27-16 mark.
“I want to give a huge shout out to our seniors that wrestled at districts and just came up short,” Hlavac said. “I want to thank them for all their hard work and dedication to the wrestling program. Without them we would not have had the success that we did.”
The opening Class B session at the state meet will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, continues at 9 a.m. on Saturday and wraps up with the finals at 7 p.m. also on Saturday.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for The Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.