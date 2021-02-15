Four Warriors head for River City

The Schuyler Warriors had four wrestlers punch their tickets to the 2021 Nebraska High School State Wrestling Champs this past weekend in Saturday's home district tournament.

Senior Johnny Gonzalez (145 pounds), sophomore Diego Maganda (152), junior Edgar Diego (182) and junior Gabriel Moyao (195) will all be at the CHI Health Center in Omaha starting Friday morning at 9 a.m.

Maganda was a bronze medalist while the other three Warriors each took fourth place. Bennington was crowned District 1 team champions with 155 points followed by Hastings in second place with 129.5 and Columbus Lakeview just a point and a half behind. Schuyler was in eighth with 41 points.

“Out of the six guys that were able to wrestle in the district meet only Johnathan Gonzalez was seeded in the top four, while all of our other wrestlers were underdogs," coach Jeremy Hlavac said. "I preached all week that the first match matters. Coming out awake and ready to go was the key to setting the day. We went 3-3 in the first round, and that set the tone for the remainder of the day.”