Schuyler girls wrestling will see three wrestlers make their debut at the NSAA State Wrestling Championships with one returning to the state meet for the second year in a row.

Sinai Sanchez, Lauren Wemhoff, Angela Velasquez and Hasley Salgado qualified for state at Saturday's District 3 meet at Lincoln Southeast.

For Sanchez, Wemhoff and Velasquez, they'll compete in Omaha for the first time while Salgado returns for the second time in her senior season.

Sanchez (28-6) was crowned the 105-pound district champion recording three falls and one major decision. The sophomore opened the meet with a 57-second fall of York's Adalynn Vrba.

In the quarterfinals, she pinned Jenna Hajee of Lincoln High at 3 minutes, 16 seconds. Sanchez matched that result in the semifinals with a fall of Auburn's Aleah Thomas at 4:34 to clinch her spot at state.

The sophomore shut out Johnson County Central's Alejandra Reyes 14-0 in the final on a pair of three-point nearfalls, three takedowns, one escape and one penalty for the program's first individual district title.

"She (Sanchez) was the No. 1 seed coming in. Sinai just has a motor that doesn't stop. She keeps going and going and she wears girls down and she's just been lights out on top," Warriors head coach Mark Wemhoff said. "She keeps grinding and getting them turned over to their back. She's figuring out ways to get it done. She's got a lot of confidence. She's won the last three tournaments, so things are just looking positive and going in the right direction."

Lauren, Velasquez and Salgado all recovered from semifinal defeats to earn their spots in Omaha through the heartbreak round.

Lauren (28-16), in her first varsity season, cruised to the semifinals on a 7-0 win over Franklin's Sierra Bloos and an 8-0 major decision against Millard West's Neveah Hascall. The freshman combined for four takedowns, one three-point nearfall, one two-point nearfall, one escape and one penalty.

After she was pinned by undefeated Dylan Ritchey of Ralston in the semifinals, Lauren defeated Amherst's Taylor Roach by fall at 4:23. The freshman took home bronze at 135 with a pin of Superior's Carlee Hinz at 2:22.

"She (Lauren) was in that slump there beginning of January and she started working her way out of that slump," Mark said. "She asks a lot of questions and constantly learning every week how to fix things got her in the position where she knew if she was in a bind, she can get it done and stay out of trouble. We work on that a lot with all of our girls in practices. It's a big boost for her.

"When she went down to watch last year, she's like I'm going down there next year. She saw what it was like and she had the motivation to do it."

Velasquez (26-12) fell just short of state last year, losing in the third-place match when only the top three qualified for state last year. The senior put herself in a position to be one win away from state following two falls against Adams Central's Brooklyn Graffe at 1:21 and Falls City's Elizabeth Vice at 2:26.

Paola Vergara of O'Neill defeated Velasquez in the semifinals, sending her to the consolation semifinals against Crete's Ashaya Steele. Velasquez pinned Steele in just 36 seconds to qualify for Omaha. She claimed bronze at 155 with a 5-3 decision over Lincoln Northwest's Feryal Akpo-Idrissou.

Mark said Velasquez was determined to make it to state this year.

"After she (Velasquez) won that match to go to state, the tears came out which rightfully so. She was so happy and I'm extremely happy for her because she's put in the time, she works hard," Mark said. "I know everybody believed she can do it. I don't know if she 100% believed in herself, but then when it happened, it was just a great feeling for both of us to see her get up with a smile and knowing she made it down there."

Salgado (22-10), battling an injury, earned her way to state with three falls. The senior pinned Franklin's Ellie Shaver at 1:53 and Lincoln High's Lesli Guerra-Avalos at 4:44 to reach the 110 semifinals.

The senior was pinned by Bennington's Maycee Peacher, setting up a heartbreak round match with Lakeview's Ayshia DeLancey. Salgado pinned her at 3:55 to secure a spot at state.

"She's (Salgado) been in that position. She didn't get too worked up. You can tell she was a little anxious, but she kept her cool and just kept sticking with her game plan and just made sure she stayed out of trouble," Mark said. "As long as she didn't get the arm caught that was injured, she knew she could wrestle using her good side and then making sure she can get those girls either taken down or turned over."

Schuyler had two wrestlers who fell in the consolation semifinals in junior Carolina Carveyal and senior Jazmin Acosta.

Carveyal (20-11) secured a consolation third-round win over Lincoln North Star's Azariah Valenzuela on a 59-second fall. In the consolation semifinals, Aileen Rueda of Crete pinned Carveyal at 3:12.

Acosta (6-19) gave herself a shot to get to state following a pin at 3:24 of Amherst's Emma Vavra. The senior was pinned by Crete's Alexa Ramirez at 1:53 in the heartbreak round.

Miriam Deanda (21-13) went 2-2 at districts as her season ended in the consolation third round. The freshman recorded two falls. Jessica Ortega (14-13), Nadia Pond (15-15) and Maddy Pineda (15-10) earned one victory each.

The four Warrior state qualifiers will compete at 3 p.m. on Feb. 16 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

"It's just fine-tuning things. Two weeks is a long time to keep them focused. Let's figure out what we got to do to try to stay ahead of them and do the right things to win that first match," Mark said. "You get one win at state that's big for anybody, no matter who they are. Just getting that experience of making it down there is big, but when you can win one match it just gives you more motivation to just keep on going and get to that next level."