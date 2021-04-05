Four Warriors win multiple medals in Albion

In the girls running events, a top 10 finishes was recorded by Jenny Valora sixth in the 400 at 1 minute, 15.08 seconds. The 400 relay team of Jaki Mejia, Anna Rocheford, Kinzie Peterson and Alondra Catalan were fifth at 1:03.02. Lefdal, Valora Sacarias and Alekxa Olvera were fifth in the 1600 relay at 5:02.59. Olvera, Valora, Deanda and Mejia took the 3200 relay to fourth on a time of 12:16.53

Other top 10 finishes in the boys running events belonged to Kaleb Martinez taking fifth in the 400 on a time of 1:01.80, Jose Guzman eighth in the 400 at 1:03.96, Gustavo Perez ninth in the 400 at 1:04.56, Hamilton Benazo 10th in the 400 with a time of 1:04.65, Adolfo Manzano sixth in the 800 at 2:39.88, Samule Rivas seventh in the 3200 at 12:31.71 and Carlos Carrasco eighth in the 300 hurdles at 50.42.

Felix Cruz, Carlos Alarcon, Jaime Lira and Oscar Cruz ran the 400 relay team to third at 52.48. Angel Ortiz, Geovanni Martinez, Castro and Benazo were fourth in the 1600 relay at 4:13.24. Kenny Castro, Robert Fuentes, Nur Abdirahman and Felix Cruz crossed the line at 4:23.21 and were fifth in the 1600. Castro, Cristobal Gonzalez, Miguel Roman and Miguel Carrasco won the 3200 relay in a time of 10:17.05.

The boys and girls track teams from Schuyler Central competed at the Aquinas Invitational in David City on April 5.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for The Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

