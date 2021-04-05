Four Warriors win multiple medals in Albion

A quartet of Schuyler Central High School athletes won multiple medals at the Mansfield Invitational Track Meet held at Boone Central High School in Albion on March 30.
Piper Lefdal placed sixth in the girls long jump, first in the triple, fourth in the 100-meter dash and was a member of the 1600 relay team. Marisol Deana continued her excellence in the distance events finishing second in both the 1600 and 3200, while Cirilo Mejia finished second place in the 3200 and seventh in the 1600. Austin McCulloch recorded a third-place finish in the pole vault, fourth in the Long Jump and sixth in the 110 hurdles.
Teams participating in the invitational were Schuyler Central, Boone Central/Newman Grove, Madison, Norfolk, Fullerton and St. Edward. There were no team scores kept for the event.
Other top 10 finishes for the Schuyler Central girls in the field events were Natalie Yrkoski fifth in the high jump at 4 feet, 11 inches, Audrey Ruskamp sixth in the high jump at 3-10, Cydney Bachman also sixth in the jump at the same mark and Jenny Valora sixth in the pole vault at 6-6.
Boys top 10 finishes for Schuyler Central included Wilfernando Castro eighth in the pole vault at 8-0, Mario Rocha ninth in the long jump at 14-2, Julian Morales taking sixth in the triple jump on a leap of 34-4 and Daniel Jerez taking fourth in the disc at 110-8.
In the girls running events, a top 10 finishes was recorded by Jenny Valora sixth in the 400 at 1 minute, 15.08 seconds. The 400 relay team of Jaki Mejia, Anna Rocheford, Kinzie Peterson and Alondra Catalan were fifth at 1:03.02. Lefdal, Valora Sacarias and Alekxa Olvera were fifth in the 1600 relay at 5:02.59. Olvera, Valora, Deanda and Mejia took the 3200 relay to fourth on a time of 12:16.53
Other top 10 finishes in the boys running events belonged to Kaleb Martinez taking fifth in the 400 on a time of 1:01.80, Jose Guzman eighth in the 400 at 1:03.96, Gustavo Perez ninth in the 400 at 1:04.56, Hamilton Benazo 10th in the 400 with a time of 1:04.65, Adolfo Manzano sixth in the 800 at 2:39.88, Samule Rivas seventh in the 3200 at 12:31.71 and Carlos Carrasco eighth in the 300 hurdles at 50.42.
Felix Cruz, Carlos Alarcon, Jaime Lira and Oscar Cruz ran the 400 relay team to third at 52.48. Angel Ortiz, Geovanni Martinez, Castro and Benazo were fourth in the 1600 relay at 4:13.24. Kenny Castro, Robert Fuentes, Nur Abdirahman and Felix Cruz crossed the line at 4:23.21 and were fifth in the 1600. Castro, Cristobal Gonzalez, Miguel Roman and Miguel Carrasco won the 3200 relay in a time of 10:17.05.
The boys and girls track teams from Schuyler Central competed at the Aquinas Invitational in David City on April 5.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for The Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.