Future looks bright for Warrior track despite state shutout

Sophomore Austin McCulloch had another stellar day with an 11 feet, 6-inch effort in the pole vault for a sixth place tie with Eli Barner from Wayne. He also took eighth place in the triple jump with a 38-10.5 leap. McCulloch need another foot and a half in the pole vault to earn an additional qualifier invite.

Samuel Rivas recorded a 10th place finish in the 3200 with a time of 11:59.95 while Daniel Jerez’s 132-foot effort in the discus throw was only seven inches from medaling.

“Overall, I was pleased how the track meet went,” boys head coach Rick Carter said. “Obviously, it would have been nice to get someone down to the state meet, but that wasn’t the main goal of the season. The main goal was for everyone to improve throughout the season and, for the most part, that happened. Many of our athletes had personal-best times and distances the last two weeks of the season.”

The Pierce boys were crowned district champions with 148 points followed by Boone Central in second with 87, West Point-Beemer in third with 68 points, Columbus Lakeview in fourth with 55, South Sioux City in fifth with 46, O’Neill in sixth with 45, Wayne in seventh with 37.50, Arlington in eighth with 21, Columbus Scotus in ninth with 19 and Schuyler Central in tenth with 0.5 points.