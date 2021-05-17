Future looks bright for Warrior track despite state shutout

The Class B-4 District Track and Field Meet held at Boone Central in Albion on May 13 saw the Schuyler Central High School boy and girl track teams struggle mightily as no Warrior athletes qualified for the state track tournament that will be held at Omaha Burke High School later this week.
On the bright side of the district meet were the results of several sophomore and junior athletes who provided their coaches with performances pointing to a positive future.
Girls track coach, Dan Wolken, complimented his team on its efforts
“We have a young team without any seniors,” Wolken said, “so we think the future is looking good for this team. Marisol Deanda did a great job competing in her three events and came close to going to state with her fourth-place finish in the 3200.”
Deanda has been a dominant force for the SCHS girls this season. She also finished sixth in the 1600-meter run in a time of 5 minutes, 56.01 seconds.
Her two-mile time was the 31st-fastest across all times in Class B and seven places short of the final additional qualifier invited to state. Deanda's 1600 time was 47th overall and much further back.
“Marisol placed higher than expected with her times coming into the meet in both the 1600 and 3200,” Wolken said.
Other top-10 finishes recorded by the girls were Alekxa Olvera in the 800-meter run with a seventh-place finish in 2 minutes, 39.86 seconds, Piper Lefdal in eighth place in the triple jump at 31 feet, 5 inches, Evelyn Guzman in 10th place in the discus throw at 101-02 and Jenny Valora tied for sixth place in the pole vault at 8 feet even. Valora’s effort picked up a half a point in the team standings for the Warriors.
“Jenny came close to going to state in the pole vault," Wolken said. "She cleared the height that would have sent her to state, but she had too many misses during her previous vaults.”
Boone Central claimed the girls district title with 107.50 points followed by Arlington in second with 81, Columbus Scotus in third with 77, South Sioux City in fourth with 67, O’Neill in fifth with 66, Pierce in sixth with 64, Columbus Lakeview in seventh with 37, Wayne in eighth with 12, West Point-Beemer in ninth with 10 and Schuyler Central in tenth with 5.50 points.
The boys also received excellent efforts from their younger athletes and senior Cirilo Mejia. Mejia finished his career in style with top 10 finishes in the 3200-meter run and the 1600-meter run.
Mejia’s time of 11 minutes, 9.87 seconds was good enough for a seventh-place finish in the 3200, and he finished ninth in the 1600 meters with a time of 5:15.13.
Sophomore Austin McCulloch had another stellar day with an 11 feet, 6-inch effort in the pole vault for a sixth place tie with Eli Barner from Wayne. He also took eighth place in the triple jump with a 38-10.5 leap. McCulloch need another foot and a half in the pole vault to earn an additional qualifier invite.
Samuel Rivas recorded a 10th place finish in the 3200 with a time of 11:59.95 while Daniel Jerez’s 132-foot effort in the discus throw was only seven inches from medaling.
“Overall, I was pleased how the track meet went,” boys head coach Rick Carter said. “Obviously, it would have been nice to get someone down to the state meet, but that wasn’t the main goal of the season. The main goal was for everyone to improve throughout the season and, for the most part, that happened. Many of our athletes had personal-best times and distances the last two weeks of the season.”
The Pierce boys were crowned district champions with 148 points followed by Boone Central in second with 87, West Point-Beemer in third with 68 points, Columbus Lakeview in fourth with 55, South Sioux City in fifth with 46, O’Neill in sixth with 45, Wayne in seventh with 37.50, Arlington in eighth with 21, Columbus Scotus in ninth with 19 and Schuyler Central in tenth with 0.5 points.
The Class B portion of the state meet begins Friday at 3 p.m.