Gabriel Moyao - Schuyler Super Senior

Gabriel Moyao didn't love wrestling at first. His early attempts in the sport came in elementary school when he competed in club tournaments. He was OK, his results were OK, his connection to the sport was just OK.

Moyao seemed destined for an average future, or perhaps one without wrestling in his life. Thanks to the urging of older brother Victor, and his friends, Moyao found a new perspective.

"I think it was just like I was so young and I just wanted to play around the park and everything," he said. "My seventh grade year, (Victor) told me to go do it. Some of my friends also convinced me to do it, so it was just convincing me to do it and get into wrestling again."

Victor was a Schuyler varsity wrestler and he earned a trip to state in 2015. He went 30-13 that season and reached the consolation second round. After Gabriel witnessed Victor under the lights in Omaha, it motivated him to write his own story.

"When I saw he made it to state, I kept thinking I want to do that," Moyao remembers "I want to make it."

But there wasn't instant success, he battled some adversity. As a freshman and sophomore, he was a 220-pounder. He went to the gym, ran and lost weight. The coaches told him his natural spot in the lineup was195 pounds and he met that challenge.

Through all the ups and downs, Victor kept pushing his little brother.

"He told me to just keep going with it, keep hanging with it because my seventh grade year, I didn't really like it," Gabriel said. "He's like, 'keep going for it, keep going for it and you'll do good, you'll do better.'"

Although Moyao wasn't on the varsity squad as a freshman and sophomore. He said he entered his junior season with a different mindset.

"My mindset is just like, get better than last year," he said. "It wasn't really about making it to state, but like once I made it to the next day (of practice), I've got to make it to state now."

Despite competing in just his fifth full wrestling season, Gabriel went 24-22 and reached the state consolation second round - something that didn't seem possible just a few months earlier.

"I was kind of surprised because all these good wrestlers started at a really young age and then there's me starting at seventh grade," Moyao said. "I was kind of surprised that I made it to state."

Moyao's goals for his senior year include improving from last year and earning a state medal with a top-four finish. With his brother's push to get back into wrestling, he enters the season with another shot of getting back to Omaha.

"I'm grateful for that because I don't know what I would be doing right now if I didn't get back into it," he said.

